BML 6.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
CPHL 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.93%)
DCL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.17%)
DGKC 238.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.14%)
FCCL 58.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.89%)
FFL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.96%)
GCIL 31.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
HUBC 196.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.27%)
KEL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.91%)
KOSM 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
LOTCHEM 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.33%)
MLCF 107.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.37%)
NBP 176.58 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.79%)
PAEL 56.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.97%)
POWER 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.87%)
PPL 192.80 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.2%)
PREMA 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.84%)
PRL 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.43%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
SNGP 131.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.06%)
SSGC 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
TELE 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TREET 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
TRG 58.80 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.31%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.9%)
BR100 16,108 Increased By 99.1 (0.62%)
BR30 49,501 Increased By 109.8 (0.22%)
KSE100 156,525 Increased By 437.5 (0.28%)
KSE30 47,947 Increased By 308.3 (0.65%)
Sep 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US tariffs worsen petrochemical sector challenges, executives warn

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2025 12:59pm

SINGAPORE: US tariffs are increasingly pressuring the already challenged petrochemicals sector, with China, the top producer, shifting its exports to Asia, industry executives said at a conference in Singapore on Tuesday.

The disruption could lead to a 15% drop in the global petrochemical trade, a TotalEnergies executive told the APPEC conference.

“If tariffs remain in place, petrochemicals trading will see another 15% drop on top of the 34% drop it has seen in the last five years,” TotalEnergies’ head of petrochemical trading, Ganesh Gopalakrishnan, told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.

Petrochemical trading houses that do not own assets are struggling to survive, said Gopalakrishnan, adding that overcapacity had led to the 34% decline in trading over the past five years.

Tariffs are also making countries more protectionist, Sanjiv Vasudeva, executive vice president and chief market officer of Haldia Petrochemicals, told the conference.

It has become more difficult to plan investments for the short term because of overcapacity and volatility, Vasudeva said, adding that Indian consumption remains good with a stable growth rate - a rare bright spot for petrochemicals.

Tariffs are pushing Chinese products into “our traditional markets,” said Bahrin Asmawi, chief commercial officer of Malaysia’s Petronas Chemicals Group.

Petronas Chemicals Group is diversifying into specialty chemicals as exports of products from resins to end-products have been displaced by China’s push into Asian markets in the aftermath of US tariffs, Asmawi told Reuters on the sidelines of the event.

South Korea to prepare mutually agreeable trade package as US tariff deadline looms

“Our main market is South Asia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam,” he said.

“And all these are being supplied, being attacked by China because they cannot supply into the US”, he said.

Petronas Chemicals has acquired two firms in Europe in order to gain technology to bring to Asia, he said.

US tariffs APPEC

Comments

200 characters

US tariffs worsen petrochemical sector challenges, executives warn

Stocks surge, KSE-100 crosses 157,000 mark in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Farmers’ bodies demand Pakistan govt announce ‘revival package’

FY24 tax credits cost kitty Rs78.6bn

Boycotts dent Coca-Cola sales in Pakistan, Turkiye: report

Aurangzeb briefed on Acumen’s $90mn climate-focused agriculture fund for Pakistan

Usman Shinwari hangs up his boots in international cricket

Oil rises on modest OPEC+ output hike decision, Russia supply woe

Pakistani steelmaker turns to renewables with 2MW solar installation

KE proposes amendments to IGCEP 2025-35

Read more stories