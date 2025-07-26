BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
South Korea to prepare mutually agreeable trade package as US tariff deadline looms

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2025 02:57pm

SEOUL: South Korea will prepare a trade package that is mutually agreeable with the United States ahead of minister-level meetings planned next week and a U.S. tariff-pause deadline of August 1, the presidential office said on Saturday.

The package will include shipbuilding cooperation, a sector of high interest to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who discussed the matter with South Korea’s Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan on Friday, it said in a statement.

Japan, South Korea face 25% tariffs as Trump ramps up trade war in letters to leaders

South Korea’s Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol and Foreign Minister Cho Hyun will also hold meetings with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and State Secretary Marco Rubio, respectively, next week.

