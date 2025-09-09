BML 6.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
CPHL 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.93%)
DCL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.17%)
DGKC 238.00 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.14%)
FCCL 58.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.89%)
FFL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.96%)
GCIL 31.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
HUBC 196.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.27%)
KEL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.91%)
KOSM 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
LOTCHEM 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.33%)
MLCF 107.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.37%)
NBP 176.58 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (2.79%)
PAEL 56.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.97%)
POWER 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.87%)
PPL 192.80 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.2%)
PREMA 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.84%)
PRL 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.43%)
PTC 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
SNGP 131.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.06%)
SSGC 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
TELE 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TREET 24.64 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
TRG 58.80 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.31%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.9%)
BR100 16,108 Increased By 99.1 (0.62%)
BR30 49,501 Increased By 109.8 (0.22%)
KSE100 156,475 Increased By 388.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 47,935 Increased By 296.2 (0.62%)
Sep 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan says lower US tariffs will take effect by September 16

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2025 12:55pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: US tariffs on Japanese goods including cars and auto parts are set to be lowered by September 16, Japan’s tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said on Tuesday.

Citing a US Federal Register document dated September 9 that formalised President Donald Trump’s executive order on the US-Japan trade deal, Akazawa said in a press conference the revised tariff rates on Japanese goods will take effect within seven days from its publication.

Washington struck a trade deal with Tokyo in July, agreeing to reduce tariffs to 15% on Japanese goods, including autos, in exchange for a $550 billion package of US-bound investments and loans.

Trump’s signing of the order last week resolved some uncertainty over when the lower tariffs would be implemented.

But Akazawa reiterated on Tuesday that the trade talks have not been “settled”, saying that the most-favoured-nation status for pharmaceuticals and semiconductors has not been included in the executive order.

A separate joint statement released last week said Japan would consistently receive the lowest tariff rates on chips and pharmaceuticals among all trade agreements negotiated by Washington.

However, Akazawa said Japan would continue to urge the US to formalise the commitment through an executive order.

Asked if the $550 billion investment package could be used to finance Nippon Steel’s US Steel deal or SoftBank Group’s planned projects, Akazawa said it would be up to the US to select which initiatives receive funding.

US President Donald Trump Ryosei Akazawa US Japan trade deal

Comments

200 characters

Japan says lower US tariffs will take effect by September 16

Stocks surge, KSE-100 crosses 157,000 mark in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Farmers’ bodies demand Pakistan govt announce ‘revival package’

FY24 tax credits cost kitty Rs78.6bn

Boycotts dent Coca-Cola sales in Pakistan, Turkiye: report

Aurangzeb briefed on Acumen’s $90mn climate-focused agriculture fund for Pakistan

Usman Shinwari hangs up his boots in international cricket

Oil rises on modest OPEC+ output hike decision, Russia supply woe

Pakistani steelmaker turns to renewables with 2MW solar installation

KE proposes amendments to IGCEP 2025-35

Read more stories