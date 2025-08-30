BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
BOP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.93%)
DCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.74%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (8.42%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
HUBC 164.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.87%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.9%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
MLCF 102.68 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (7.11%)
NBP 148.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.4%)
PAEL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.18%)
POWER 17.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.92%)
PPL 177.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
PREMA 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
SNGP 114.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.49%)
SSGC 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
TREET 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Aug 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump demand for Japan to buy more US rice snagged trade talks, Nikkei says

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2025 12:13pm

TOKYO: A Trump administration request that Japan buy more U.S. rice caused this week’s snag in bilateral trade talks as Tokyo “strongly objected” to the condition, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday.

Japan’s top tariff negotiator abruptly cancelled a U.S. trip on Thursday over unspecified “points that need to be discussed at the administrative level”, the top government spokesperson said, as the two sides try to hammer out details of a July agreement on a reduced 15% tariff on U.S. imports from Japan.

The Nikkei, citing Japanese government officials it did not identify, said a revised order from President Donald Trump included a commitment for Japan to buy more American rice.

One official criticised the proposal as an “interference in domestic affairs,” the business daily said.

The office of negotiator Ryosei Akazawa, Japan’s minister for economic policy, and the agriculture and foreign ministries, as well as the U.S. embassy could not be reached for comment on the report outside business hours.

The Nikkei said the new demand contradicted an agreement that Japan would not need to lower its tariffs on agricultural imports.

In the July deal, the White House said Japan would boost U.S. rice purchases by 75%. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said the share of U.S. rice imports might increase under an existing tariff-free framework but that the agreement did “not sacrifice” Japanese agriculture.

Akazawa’s trip was meant to finalise Japan’s agreement to a $550 billion package of U.S.-bound investment through government-backed loans and guarantees, the contents of which remain obscure.

Japanese officials have repeatedly said they want an amended presidential executive order - removing overlapping tariffs on Japanese goods - before releasing a joint document on the investment details.

Opposition leader Yuichiro Tamaki on Saturday questioned the government’s competence and transparency on the trade deal, posting on X that the confusion highlights the danger of operating without a formal text of the deal.

“Because there is no written agreement, we cannot confirm what the problem is,” said Tamaki, head of the Democratic Party for the People.

Citing “heightened uncertainty” for Japan’s auto industry and its workers, he urged Ishiba to swiftly convene parliament and provide a full explanation, saying any new agricultural concessions would require legislative approval.

Japan US tariffs japan us trade

Comments

200 characters

Trump demand for Japan to buy more US rice snagged trade talks, Nikkei says

Governance and economic framework: Businessmen for fundamental restructuring

Projects under PSDP: Ministry tells IMF allocations capped at 2pc

KSE-100 banks post record $1.16bn profit in 1HCY25

War then water: Pakistan’s border villagers face back-to-back evacuations

Medicine prices enter into ‘stabilisation phase’ in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz departs for China for SCO summit

India will not ‘bow down’, trade minister says after US tariffs

NA panel told: 55 active projects being implemented through World Bank financing

Dar unveils Pakistan’s diplomatic ‘reset’

IGCEP 2025-35: Power generation capacity may surge 49pc to 64,035 MW

Read more stories