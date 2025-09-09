BML 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
BOP 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
CPHL 94.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.92%)
DCL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.44%)
DGKC 237.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.1%)
FCCL 58.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.11%)
FFL 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.91%)
GCIL 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
HUBC 197.50 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.34%)
KEL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.91%)
KOSM 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
LOTCHEM 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.33%)
MLCF 107.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.59%)
NBP 177.25 Increased By ▲ 5.46 (3.18%)
PAEL 56.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.26%)
PIAHCLA 19.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
POWER 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.87%)
PPL 193.05 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.33%)
PREMA 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.25%)
PTC 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
SNGP 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.07%)
SSGC 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TREET 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
TRG 58.83 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.36%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.9%)
BR100 16,124 Increased By 114.5 (0.71%)
BR30 49,581 Increased By 189.8 (0.38%)
KSE100 156,612 Increased By 524.2 (0.34%)
KSE30 47,973 Increased By 334.1 (0.7%)
Markets

HK shares hit 4-year highs buoyed by US rate cut bets

Reuters Published 09 Sep, 2025 12:49pm

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong stocks hit four-year highs on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations of an imminent US rate cut, but the rally in China took a breather as a tumble in chipmaking giant SMIC soured sentiment.

  • The Hang Seng Index rose 0.8% by the lunch break, after touching the highest level since late October, 2021.

  • Both China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5%, dragged by tech shares.

  • Hong Kong shares joined Asian markets higher amid expectations that the Federal Reserve would ease rates when it meets next week, following Friday’s dismal US jobs report.

  • Investors also took cues from Wall Street’s positive lead overnight that saw the Nasdaq notch a record-high close.

  • Guoyuan International said that Hong Kong stocks are bolstered by bullish global markets amid bets the Fed will cut rates this month. In addition, “potential policy easing in China will also prop up Hong Kong’s stock valuations”.

  • On the mainland, a slump in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp prompted profit-taking in the tech sector. Shares of China’s leading chip foundry dropped 9% after the stock resumed trading following announcement of an acquisition deal.

  • China’s tech-focused STAR50 Index lost nearly 2% while indexes tracking Chinese chipmakers also fell sharply.

  • Bucking the trend, shares of Chinese gold miners jumped as the yellow metal continued to rally. ** In Hong Kong, property shares surged.

