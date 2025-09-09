Palm rises for third straight session on stronger Dalian

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains for a third session on Tuesday, tracking edible oils at the Dalian futures, while market participants also awaited cues on inventories and demand from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data due on Wednesday.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 19 ringgit, or 0.42%, to 4,507 ringgit ($1,071.56) a metric ton, as of 0232 GMT.