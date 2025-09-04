BML 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
BOP 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 95.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.23%)
DCL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.67%)
DGKC 213.75 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (1.83%)
FCCL 59.37 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.59%)
FFL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.83%)
GCIL 29.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
HUBC 177.49 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.57%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.47%)
KOSM 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.64%)
MLCF 105.69 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (1.82%)
NBP 155.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.17%)
PAEL 51.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
POWER 18.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (5.86%)
PPL 181.88 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.55%)
PREMA 41.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
PRL 32.46 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.62%)
PTC 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SNGP 118.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.35%)
SSGC 41.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.72%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
TREET 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.96%)
TRG 60.28 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (4.24%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 15,605 Increased By 56.6 (0.36%)
BR30 46,202 Increased By 347.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 152,717 Increased By 514.9 (0.34%)
KSE30 46,512 Increased By 158.3 (0.34%)
Sep 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rises on anticipation of improved exports

Reuters Published 04 Sep, 2025 10:34am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday, as traders were expecting robust export demand from key destinations while also awaiting Malaysian Palm Oil Board demand and supply data for further cues.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 38 ringgit, or 0.86%, to 4,480 ringgit ($1,065.40) a metric ton at the midday break.

The contract fell 0.76% in the previous session.

The Malaysian bourse will be closed on Friday for a public holiday.

Crude palm oil futures traded higher as traders are expecting September export demand to stay strong while also awaiting Malaysian Palm Oil Board data and exports figures next week, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

“The production numbers will be the key determinant of the next market direction,” he said.

Malaysia’s palm oil inventories are forecast to rise for a sixth consecutive month in August, as production continues to outpace exports despite a recovery in demand, a Reuters survey showed on Wednesday.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.14%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.3%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.06%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices slid, extending a decline of more than 2% in the previous trading session, as investors and traders look ahead to a weekend meeting of OPEC+ where producers are expected to consider another increase in output targets.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.14% against the dollar, making the commodity slightly cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm oil may test support zone of 4,367 ringgit to 4,381 ringgit per metric ton, a break below could open the way toward 4,343 ringgit.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm rises on anticipation of improved exports

Buying spree continues at PSX, KSE-100 crosses 153,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee gains ground against US dollar

Floods disrupt food supply chain, trigger price surge in Pakistan; inflation outlook under threat

PM Shehbaz to meet Chinese Premier Li, preside business conference today

SBP agrees, in principle, to legalise digital currencies

Pakistan’s Public Sector Development Programme: Only Rs16.59bn set aside for new projects

PPL discovers oil & gas reserves in Punjab

Tariff plea for FY25-26 filed: Wapda seeks 90pc hike in revenue requirement

Switching to renewables: Saif Textile to install 10MW solar power system

Oil prices extend losses as OPEC+ considers another output hike

Read more stories