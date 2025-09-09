Bull run unrelenting

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened the week on a powerful bullish wave, surging to an all-time closing high as strong corporate results boosted confidence and attracted robust investor participation.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged by 1,810 points, or 1.17 percent, to finish the session at 156,087.31 points as compare to the previous close of 154,277.19 points, marking a new milestone. From the opening bell, the index maintained strong upward momentum and touched the height of 156,199.29 points at one level.

On Monday, BRIndex100 closed at 16,009.15 points that represented a gain of 200.99 points, or 1.27 percent, compared to the previous close on the total volume of 895.93 million shares. BRIndex30 settled at 49,391.11 points which was 1,125.83 points, or 2.33 percent, higher than the previous close. The total volume amounted to 608.48 million shares.

Topline Securities observed that the day’s performance was underpinned by buoyant confidence and substantial flows into blue-chip counters. The brokerage noted that heavyweights including ENGROH, HUBC, LUCK, MARI, and SNGP played a central role in the rally, collectively contributing 1,144 points to the index.

It added that the momentum was driven by better-than-expected corporate results, which reinforced confidence and drew robust participation from institutional investors.

Market capitalization expanded by Rs 134 billion, increasing from Rs 18.13 trillion to Rs 18.27 trillion, underscoring the scale of gains recorded across the board.

Overall activity remained vibrant as ready market turnover crossed 1.12 billion shares compared to 1.07 billion shares in the previous session. The traded value of equities climbed to Rs 62.3 billion from Rs 59.9 billion, reflecting greater investor appetite.

K-Electric emerged as the day’s most heavily traded stock, recording 93.7 million shares and closing higher at Rs 5.62. Bank of Punjab followed with 71.4 million shares, ending marginally down at Rs 19.65. Dewan Cement drew strong buying interest and advanced to Rs 14.78 on a volume of 63.9 million shares.

Among the standout performers, Sitara Chemical Industries surged by Rs 87.75 to close at Rs 965.22, while Service Industries Limited advanced Rs 55.36 to settle at Rs 1,410. In contrast, PIA Holding Company Limited-B fell sharply by Rs 506 to close at Rs 25,000, and Unilever Pakistan Foods slipped Rs 90.67 to finish at Rs 32,500.

Market breadth reflected a near balance between advancing and declining shares. Out of 482 companies that participated in trading on the ready board, 229 closed higher, 228 declined, and 25 remained unchanged.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 24,710.93 points, recording a decline of 74.63 points or 0.30 percent, with a total turnover of 4.49 million shares. The BR Cement Index settled at 13,438.76, showing an increase of 142.83 points or 1.07 percent, on a total turnover of 151.63 million shares.

The BR Commercial Banks Index finished at 45,433.59, gaining 142.83 points or 0.32 percent, with a total turnover of 113.54 million shares. The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index closed at 25,852.27, rising sharply by 1,100.07 points or 4.44 percent, on a turnover of 121.26 million shares.

The BR Oil and Gas Index ended at 13,544.17, up 240.68 points or 1.81 percent, with a total turnover of 115.26 million shares. The BR Technology and Communication Index settled at 3,385.60, down 5.7 points or 0.17 percent, with a turnover of 115.94 million shares.

According to JS Capital’s Mubashir Anis, strong investor interest was observed in investment banking, power generation, E&P, and cement, with active participation across the board. He noted that the broad-based rally reflects elevated confidence and robust market breadth, adding that the outlook remains bullish with any dips presenting fresh accumulation opportunities in leading sectors.

