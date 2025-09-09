Top firms honoured at gender diversity awards ceremony

KARACHI: The International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) announced the names of the winners of the fourth Employer of Choice Gender Diversity Awards, honouring companies that are leading efforts to create inclusive workplaces and expand opportunities for women in Pakistan.

Engro Fertilizers, Engro Polymer & Chemicals, Pakistan Mobile Communications (Jazz), Habib Bank Limited (HBL), and English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) were named the top winners at the ceremony. The awards are based on the IFC-PBC Gender Diversity and Disclosure Scorecard, which assesses progress in areas such as women in leadership, pay equity, workplace culture, mentoring, and inclusive policies.

Speaking at the event, Khawaja Aftab Ahmed, IFC’s Regional Director for the Middle East, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, said the awards are an important motivator for private sector companies to invest in women employees. “By publicly sharing their achievements, these companies inspire others to follow suit — a critical step toward ensuring equal economic opportunities for women and fostering inclusive growth in Pakistan,” he noted.

PBC Chairperson Dr. Zeelaf Munir described the awards as both a mirror to measure internal progress and a spotlight to showcase best practices.

