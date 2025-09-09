BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Rains in Karachi: CS takes stock of situation

Recorder Report Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 06:44am

KARACHI: An emergency meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah in view of the rains in Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Secretary Local Government, Secretary Information, Additional IG Karachi, DIG Traffic, DG PDMA, Rescue 1122, Water Board, K-Electric, KDA, KMC, all deputy commissioners of Karachi Division and relevant officials of K-Electric and SSGC.

During the meeting, it was decided that special arrangements will be made to provide maximum facilitation to citizens during the rains. To ensure smooth traffic flow, diversions and road closures will be implemented as required, with all such decisions subject to the approval of Mayor Karachi.

The DIG Traffic will manage diversions and closures on the ground, while citizens will be kept informed through FM 88.6 and other communication channels.

Chief Secretary emphasized that during the previous spell of rain, citizens faced severe difficulties due to the lack of timely information about alternate routes, which resulted in traffic choking at several points. This time, DIGs, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, SSPs, SHOs, Rescue 1122, and district officers will remain present in the field to assist citizens and coordinate traffic management.

PDMA was directed to remain in the field with dewatering machines, pumps, and other necessary equipment to ensure timely drainage of rainwater.

DG PDMA informed that 16 dewatering pumps have already been installed at various choke points across the megacity. Rescue kits will also be provided to field officers to enable immediate assistance to citizens.

Rescue 1122 teams have been put on high alert to respond promptly in case of emergencies and to carry out rescue operations. KDA machinery will also be deployed at key points, while KMC will establish special camps to provide guidance and support to citizens.

