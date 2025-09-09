Nawaz, Maryam meet Bangladeshi delegation

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with Bangladesh’s Adviser on Religious Affairs, Dr Khalid Hussain and discussed matters of mutual interest. The Bangladesh High Commissioner MD Iqbal Hussain Khan was also present on the occasion.

In the meeting, 500 new scholarships for Pakistani students were announced. During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif emphasised the deep-rooted historical and emotional connections between the two nations. “The hearts of the Pakistani people are still filled with love for their Bangladeshi brothers,” he said, while recalling the legacy of MM Alam, whom he described as a hero still cherished by the Pakistani nation. Nawaz praised Bangladesh’s rapid economic growth, stating, “It is the best time to increase mutual proximity between Pakistan and Bangladesh.”

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif lauded Bangladesh’s achievements in the garments sector, microfinance, and women’s empowerment, stressing that the relationship between the two countries was “a generational brotherhood beyond borders.”

She said greater trade links and people-to-people contact would pave the way for stronger relations. She also sought cooperation with Bangladesh in green energy, flood management, and agricultural sustainability, adding that she envisioned a lasting partnership for peace and prosperity in the region.

High Commissioner MD Iqbal Hussain Khan praised Nawaz Sharif’s role in Pakistan’s nuclear tests, noting that “the people of Bangladesh see Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as a great hero” and that his services “still live like a fragrance in the hearts of the Bangladeshi people.” He added that the new generation in Bangladesh holds great respect and admiration for the former Prime Minister, while also commending Maryam Nawaz’s growing role in public service.

