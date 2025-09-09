BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Pakistan’s IT minister, Azerbaijan’s SAPSSI chief discuss digital reforms

September 9, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, held a meeting with Alvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations (SAPSSI), here on Monday to discuss the establishment of “Asan Service” centres and the implementation of digital reforms in Pakistan.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s vision, Shaza Fatima said that Pakistan aims to introduce a globally benchmarked service delivery model to enhance public services. She emphasised that Pakistan’s strong political will, digital preparedness, and integrated ID systems make it well-suited to adopt this model.

Alvi Mehdiyev shared that over 400 “Asan Service” centres are currently operating successfully across Azerbaijan, achieving a 99.9 percent public satisfaction rate through 28 core service centers. He briefed the Pakistani side on Azerbaijan’s innovative approach to public service delivery, describing it as a practical demonstration of excellence and accessibility.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both countries, including Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, and Second Secretary Behbud Gadali, while from Pakistan, the Secretary IT, Additional Secretary IT, and other senior ministry officials were present.

