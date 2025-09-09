Markets Print 2025-09-09
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (September 08, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 282.25 283.00 AED 77.02 77.46
EURO 330.60 333.15 SAR 75.26 75.68
GBP 381.43 384.34 INTERBANK 281.62 281.82
JPY 1.88 1.94
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments