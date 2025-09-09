BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 09 Sep, 2025 05:43am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (September 08, 2025).

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2              Vinaship       Cement         Ever Green      Sep 7th, 2025
                  Unity
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              IVS Windsor    Coal           Ocean World     Sep 6th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Hai Tun Zou    Gasoline       Alpine          Sep 6th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Ionic Kibou    Soya           Alpine          Sep 3rd, 2025
                                 Bean Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Chemroad       Chemicals      Alpine          Sep 7th, 2025
                  Wing
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
X-Press           Container      GAC                      September 8th, 2025
Kohima
MSC               Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
York-VII
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Hai Tun Zou       Gasoline       Alpine                         Sep 8th, 2025
Ionic Kibou       Soya           Alpine                                  -do-
                  Bean Seed
Vinaship Unity    Cement         Ever Green                              -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Eleni-T           Contanier      GAC                            Sep 8th, 2025
African Arrow     Cement         Bulk Shipping                           -do-
Sentosa-66        Fertilizer     Ocean Service                           -do-
Hellas
Revenger          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Sea Clipper       Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Alfios            Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
Ogba              Coal           Ocean Service                           -do-
Giovanni          Soya           Ocean Service             Waiting for Berths
Topic             Bean Seed
Etagas            Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Rong
Hua Wan           Bitumen        Trans Marine                            -do-
Nihat-M           Rice           East Wind                               -do-
=============================================================================

