KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (September 08, 2025).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-2 Vinaship Cement Ever Green Sep 7th, 2025 Unity ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT IVS Windsor Coal Ocean World Sep 6th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Hai Tun Zou Gasoline Alpine Sep 6th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Ionic Kibou Soya Alpine Sep 3rd, 2025 Bean Seed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Chemroad Chemicals Alpine Sep 7th, 2025 Wing ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= X-Press Container GAC September 8th, 2025 Kohima MSC Container MSC PAK -do- York-VII ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Hai Tun Zou Gasoline Alpine Sep 8th, 2025 Ionic Kibou Soya Alpine -do- Bean Seed Vinaship Unity Cement Ever Green -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Eleni-T Contanier GAC Sep 8th, 2025 African Arrow Cement Bulk Shipping -do- Sentosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service -do- Hellas Revenger Palm oil Alpine -do- Sea Clipper Mogas Alpine -do- Alfios Coal Alpine -do- Ogba Coal Ocean Service -do- Giovanni Soya Ocean Service Waiting for Berths Topic Bean Seed Etagas Chemicals Alpine -do- Rong Hua Wan Bitumen Trans Marine -do- Nihat-M Rice East Wind -do- =============================================================================

