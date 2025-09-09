KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (September 08, 2025).
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-2 Vinaship Cement Ever Green Sep 7th, 2025
Unity
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
PIBT IVS Windsor Coal Ocean World Sep 6th, 2025
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
FOTCO Hai Tun Zou Gasoline Alpine Sep 6th, 2025
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
FAP Ionic Kibou Soya Alpine Sep 3rd, 2025
Bean Seed
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
EVTL Chemroad Chemicals Alpine Sep 7th, 2025
Wing
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
X-Press Container GAC September 8th, 2025
Kohima
MSC Container MSC PAK -do-
York-VII
EXPECTED Departures
Hai Tun Zou Gasoline Alpine Sep 8th, 2025
Ionic Kibou Soya Alpine -do-
Bean Seed
Vinaship Unity Cement Ever Green -do-
OUTERANCHORAGE
Eleni-T Contanier GAC Sep 8th, 2025
African Arrow Cement Bulk Shipping -do-
Sentosa-66 Fertilizer Ocean Service -do-
Hellas
Revenger Palm oil Alpine -do-
Sea Clipper Mogas Alpine -do-
Alfios Coal Alpine -do-
Ogba Coal Ocean Service -do-
Giovanni Soya Ocean Service Waiting for Berths
Topic Bean Seed
Etagas Chemicals Alpine -do-
Rong
Hua Wan Bitumen Trans Marine -do-
Nihat-M Rice East Wind -do-
