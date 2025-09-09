KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 08, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 156,087.31 High: 156,199.29 Low: 154,944.87 Net Change: 1,810.12 Volume (000): 492,410 Value (000): 45,405,572 Makt Cap (000) 4,631,795,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,710.93 NET CH (-) 74.63 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,438.76 NET CH (+) 142.83 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 45,433.59 NET CH (+) 142.83 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,852.27 NET CH (+) 1100.07 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,544.17 NET CH (+) 240.68 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,385.60 NET CH (-) 5.70 ------------------------------------ As on: 08-September-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025