BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 08, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (September 08, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 156,087.31
High: 156,199.29
Low: 154,944.87
Net Change: 1,810.12
Volume (000): 492,410
Value (000): 45,405,572
Makt Cap (000) 4,631,795,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,710.93
NET CH (-) 74.63
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,438.76
NET CH (+) 142.83
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 45,433.59
NET CH (+) 142.83
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,852.27
NET CH (+) 1100.07
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,544.17
NET CH (+) 240.68
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,385.60
NET CH (-) 5.70
------------------------------------
As on: 08-September-2025
====================================
