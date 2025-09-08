BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
CPHL 96.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
DCL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.49%)
DGKC 237.67 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.11%)
FCCL 59.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.11%)
FFL 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
GCIL 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
HUBC 196.84 Increased By ▲ 10.77 (5.79%)
KEL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.24%)
KOSM 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.4%)
MLCF 109.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
NBP 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.11%)
PAEL 57.09 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (7.19%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
POWER 19.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.79%)
PPL 190.51 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.02%)
PREMA 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.05%)
PRL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.77%)
PTC 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.56%)
SNGP 133.18 Increased By ▲ 11.69 (9.62%)
SSGC 42.56 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (4.34%)
TELE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
TPLP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TREET 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
TRG 58.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
BR100 16,009 Increased By 193.1 (1.22%)
BR30 49,336 Increased By 1052 (2.18%)
KSE100 156,087 Increased By 1810.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 47,639 Increased By 576 (1.22%)
Sep 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm rises on stronger rival oils, crude

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2025 04:40pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed losses to close higher on Monday, tracking stronger edible oils at Dalian and Chicago, while firmer crude oil prices also supported prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed at 4,488 ringgit ($1,064.77) a metric ton, having gained 40 ringgit, or 0.9%.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 gained 0.19%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1rose 0.11%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) BOcv1 gained 0.96%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil falls on weaker rival oils

Oil prices climbed more than $1 on Monday, regaining some of last week’s losses, after OPEC+’s output hike was seen as modest and due to concerns over the possibility of more sanctions on Russian crude.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Meanwhile, China’s soybean imports rose to 12.28 million metric tons, or 1.15% year-on-year, the highest-ever for the month of August, customs data showed on Monday.

Malaysia’s palm oil inventories are forecast to rise for a sixth consecutive month in August, as production continues to outpace exports despite a recovery in demand, a Reuters survey showed.

The ringgit MYR=, palm’s currency of trade, firmed 0.12% against the dollar, making the commodity slightly expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price

Comments

200 characters

Palm rises on stronger rival oils, crude

Historic high: KSE-100 settles above 156,000 level

Full court endorses regular review of Supreme Court Rules

CJ Afridi says rules, policies made to make court’s functioning fairer

Pakistan receives $3.1bn in remittances in August 2025

Karachi rains may continue till Wednesday, PMD warns after morning showers

Pakistani rupee secures 22nd successive gain against US dollar

Pakistan gets offers in 100,000 metric tons white sugar tender, traders say

Floods 2025: Pakistan faces $1.4bn economic loss, agriculture hit hardest

Omar Khalid becomes first Pakistani golfer to win title on American soil

Thatta Cement approves Rs5.5bn Sukuk to fund expansion plans

Read more stories