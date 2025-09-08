Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi donate tri-series earnings for flood victims

In a gesture of solidarity, Pakistan cricket team captain Salman Ali Agha and star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi have announced to donate their entire match fees from the tri-nation series, involving Afghanistan and UAE along Pakistan, to the flood relief fund.

Skipper Agha has also dedicated the team’s tri-series victory to the flood-affected people of Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

Pakistan laid down a marker ahead of the Asia Cup as Mohammad Nawaz took a hat-trick in a 75-run win over Afghanistan in their tri-series final in Sharjah on Sunday.

Nawaz picked up 5-19 in total — his best figures in T20 internationals — as Pakistan skittled Afghanistan out for 66 in 15.5 overs while defending a modest 142-run target on a tricky pitch.

Afghan captain Rashid Khan took three wickets to help restrict Pakistan to 141-8, with Fakhar Zaman top-scoring with 27.

The Pakistani captain and leading fast bowler’s announcemnet of donating their earnings has come at a time when ongoing natural disaster has wreaked havoc in Pakistan as at least 910 people have died and about 1,044 others injured in rain and flood related incidents since June 26. Whereas, 7,850 houses have been damaged and 6,180 livestock killed.

The devastating floods are set to inflict heavy losses on Pakistan’s delicate economy, with initial estimates putting the total cost at Rs409 billion, i.e. $1.4 billion, amounting to 0.33% of GDP, said Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a report.

The country’s agriculture sector is expected to bear the brunt of the destruction, with damages of Rs302 billion ($1 billion).

“This accounts for nearly three-fourths of the total and about 0.24% of GDP, reflecting the sector’s acute vulnerability to climate shocks and the risks these events pose to food security and rural livelihoods,” read the report.

‘Floods may damage 12pc rice crop in Punjab’

The floods have submerged 1.3 million acres of farmland in Punjab, Pakistan’s key agri hub, wiping out vital cops including rice, sugarcane, cotton, and maize.

Speaking on the team’s gesture, Captain Agha said, “We stand with our brothers and sisters who are in distress during this difficult time. Everyone should unite and come forward to help the flood victims.”

Echoing the captain’s sentiments, Afridi appealed to the nation to support the cause. “The soil of our homeland is today demanding that we help the flood victims,” he stated, appealing to the nation to contribute generously to the flood relief fund.

“Myself and Salman Agha are donating all our earnings to the flood victims back home,” he wrote in a tweet.