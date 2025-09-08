Saudi Arabia sends relief convoy for Punjab’s flood victims

Saudi Arabia has extended solidarity with Pakistan by dispatching a major relief convoy for flood-affected families in Punjab through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief).

In the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki handed over 10,000 food baskets and 10,000 shelter kits to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The aid includes tents, solar panels, LED lights, blankets, kitchen sets, water coolers, soaps, and essential food items, which will be distributed among flood-hit families in Kasur, Jhang, Khanewal, Hafizabad, Chiniot, Multan, and Toba Tek Singh, read a statement posted on Maryam’s social media platforms.

Each 95kg food package contains flour, sugar, chickpeas (dal chana), and cooking oil.

Guddu may experience peak flood on 9th

The relief goods will be distributed through collaboration between the PDMA Punjab, KSRelief, and Hayat Foundation.

The development has come at a time when ongoing natural disaster has wreaked havoc in Pakistan as at least 910 people have died and about 1,044 others injured in rain and flood related incidents since June 26. Whereas, 7,850 houses have been damaged and 6,180 livestock killed.

The devastating floods are set to inflict heavy losses on Pakistan’s delicate economy, with initial estimates putting the total cost at Rs409 billion, i.e. $1.4 billion, amounting to 0.33% of GDP, said Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a report.

The country’s agriculture sector is expected to bear the brunt of the destruction, with damages of Rs302 billion ($1 billion).

“This accounts for nearly three-fourths of the total and about 0.24% of GDP, reflecting the sector’s acute vulnerability to climate shocks and the risks these events pose to food security and rural livelihoods,” read the report.

The floods have submerged 1.3 million acres of farmland in Punjab, Pakistan’s key agri hub, wiping out vital cops including rice, sugarcane, cotton, and maize.

Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi donate tri-series earnings for flood victims

Expressing gratitude to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, CM Maryam called the brotherly country’s timely assistance a “true symbol of brotherhood.”

She said the support reflects the enduring bond of fraternity between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and will be remembered as a mark of solidarity with the victims.

“The leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a guiding light for the Muslim Ummah. Their vision, compassion, and wisdom are uniting and advancing the Muslim world,” she said.

The ceremony was attended by KSRelief Country Director Abdullah Al-Baqmi and PDMA Punjab officials.