Guddu may experience peak flood on 9th

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the peak of the Indus flood has been delayed and is now expected to arrive at Guddu Barrage on September 9, bringing water flows of more than 800,000 cusecs.

In preparation, evacuation of vulnerable riverine populations has already been accelerated, he said addressing the media persons at the Flood Emergency Centre.

He said that commissioners have begun issuing announcements across katcha (riverine) areas to ensure residents vacate their homes and move to safer locations.

He confirmed that provincial ministers are present on both the right and left banks of the Indus River to directly supervise evacuations.

He was flanked by Minister for Information Sharjeel Memon, Minister Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mahboob, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah and others.

Shah revealed that approximately 324,000 people are likely to be displaced, of whom 128,000 have already left their homes. However, most evacuees have chosen not to stay at relief camps, with some relocating to embankments. So far, over 40,000 patients have been provided medical aid, while 0.9 million livestock have been vaccinated.

Measures taken to drain water from the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) are expected to be beneficial, he said. The province is also constructing bridges on the Indus Highway to facilitate movement, he said recalling that Sindh had successfully managed the flood-waters in 2015, as well.

About the comparative flood situation in Punjab, Murad Shah remarked that conditions there are far more severe. He clarified that reports of 40 villages inundated in Sehwan refer to katcha settlements that are always at risk during floods.

He emphasised unity during national crises, recalling that the nation stood together during the May border confrontation with India. He said controversial topics have lingered since 1960 and would likely continue but he would underscore the need for national unity at this moment.

The CM assured that all relief and healthcare camps have been geo-tagged, with boats, supplies, and staff in place. “Our preparations are complete. The rain in Sindh is manageable, and rainfall in Koh-e-Suleman is not so intense as to immediately flood the river. But we remain cautious,” he noted.

Commenting on the broader situation, CM Murad said Punjab is currently facing more severe flood impacts. “At this time, the real need for support is in Punjab. Our Health Minister has already offered medical assistance to them.”

The Chief Minister also referred to recent rains in Karachi, claiming that drainage measures cleared the megacity within hours on August 19. He expressed confidence that Sindh would withstand the flood, while urging the public to avoid misinformation and cooperate fully with authorities.

The chief minister acknowledged the active oversight of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari, noting that both leaders are frequently updated on the situation. He clarified that Sindh currently does not require federal financial aid, though the Prime Minister and Chief Secretary remain engaged in coordination efforts.

To date, nine hundred thousand livestock animals have been vaccinated as a preventive measure. He said that urban flooding cannot be entirely prevented, but the key is to drain water within hours— something the provincial government managed to do successfully after the recent rains. The chief minister concluded by urging the public to ignore misinformation, recounting common challenges during flood situations, and noting actions taken against criminal elements in katcha regions.

To a question, he said that Justice Qazi Faiz Essa has decided the case of his dual nationality. They have filed a review, and the case is expected to be referred to the constitutional bench. It is a 2018 case, he said.

The chief minister dismissed the impression that some people close to him have been taken into custody.

