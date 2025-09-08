Public offer for 12.49% stake in Lotte Chemical falls short of target

PTA Global Holding Limited’s public offer to acquire a 12.49% stake in Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited received 56.43 million shares, falling short of the targeted 189.17 million shares, Arif Habib Limited (AHL) announced on Monday.

AHL, appointed manager to the offer, disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“We are pleased to inform you that the acceptance period for the subject public offer made by the acquirer ended on September 04, 2025,” read the notice.

“During this period, a total of 56,432,224 shares were tendered, which is below the public offer threshold of 189,173,552 shares. Accordingly, all shareholders who have tendered their shares shall be deemed successful, subject to completion of documentation,” it added.

On July 11, PTA Global Holding Limited, along with Liberty Daharki Power Limited and Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service Limited announced a public offer to acquire up to 189.17 million ordinary shares, representing 12.49% stake, of Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited (LOTCHEM) at an offer price of Rs22.37 per share.