BML 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BOP 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 86.51 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.51%)
DCL 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
DGKC 172.20 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (2.01%)
FCCL 47.34 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.53%)
FFL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GCIL 26.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.21%)
HUBC 144.56 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (1.87%)
KEL 5.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
MLCF 85.90 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.18%)
NBP 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.31%)
PAEL 42.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
PIAHCLA 21.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
POWER 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
PPL 170.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.32%)
PREMA 43.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PRL 33.23 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.1%)
PTC 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
SNGP 120.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.67%)
SSGC 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.95%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.74%)
TREET 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
TRG 58.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
WTL 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,633 Increased By 53.8 (0.4%)
BR30 40,032 Increased By 365 (0.92%)
KSE100 134,563 Increased By 780.7 (0.58%)
KSE30 40,847 Increased By 165 (0.41%)
Jul 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PTA Global Holding seeks additional 12.5% stake in Lotte Chemical via public offer

BR Web Desk Published 11 Jul, 2025 11:48am

PTA Global Holding Limited, along with Liberty Daharki Power Limited and Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service Limited, has announced a public offer to acquire up to 189.17 million ordinary shares, representing 12.49% stake, of Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited (LOTCHEM) at an offer price of Rs22.37 per share.

LOTCHEM disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“This is a public offer by PTA Global Holding Limited with Liberty Daharki Power Limited and Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service Limited acting in concert (PAC) to acquire up to 189,173,552 ordinary shares of Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited comprising 12.49% of the issued ordinary share capital of target company at an offer price of Rs22.37 per ordinary share pursuant to the Securities Act, 2015 and the Listed Companies Regulations, 2017,” read the notice.

PTA Global Holding replaces AsiaPak, Montage as acquirer of Lotte Chemical Pakistan

The move follows the earlier acquisition of a 75.01% majority stake in the company by AsiaPak Investments Limited and Montage Oil DMCC through a share purchase agreement (SPA), subsequently assigned to PTA Global Holding Limited.

Back in February, AsiaPak Investments Limited and Montage Oil DMCC, together, entered into an SPA with the sponsors of LOTTE Chemical Pakistan Limited for the purchase of 1,135,860,105 ordinary shares of LOTTE Chemical at a price of Rs16.78 per ordinary share.

Following this, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) in May approved the acquisition.

AsiaPak Investments Limited is a private investment company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, with investments in infrastructure, energy, logistics, and technology. Montage Oil DMCC, based in the UAE, is engaged in the global trade of oil and petrochemicals.

psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited Acquisition PSX notice PSX notices PSX listed companies PTA Global Holding Limited DAEWOO lIBERTY dAHARKI

Comments

200 characters

PTA Global Holding seeks additional 12.5% stake in Lotte Chemical via public offer

Rally continues, KSE-100 crosses 134,000 level

‘Political masterclass’: Bilawal showered with praise for calm response to Indian journalist

Pakistan tenders to buy 300,000 to 500,000 metric tons of sugar

Oil climbs on potential Russia sanctions; OPEC+ output, tariffs weigh

Mari Energies acquires stakes in key oil & gas blocks across Pakistan

Armed men kidnap, kill nine bus passengers in Pakistan, say officials

Trump puts 35% tariff on Canada, eyes 15%-20% tariffs for others

Musk’s Tesla marks formal India entry with Mumbai launch event

FY2024-25: Historic milestone achieved in PSDP spending: minister

Read more stories