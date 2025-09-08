Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to hit an all time high in line with their gain in the international market. On Monday, in the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs384,000 after a gain of Rs6,100 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was also sold at record Rs329,219 after it accumulated Rs5,230 during the day.

On Friday, gold price per tola reached Rs377,900 after a gain of Rs1,200 during the day.

Moreover, the international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,613 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $61, as per APGJSA.

While the silver price per tola reached Rs4,338 after accumulating Rs23.

Similarly, international gold held firm near an all-time high today bolstered by mounting expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut this month following a weaker-than-expected jobs report last week.

Spot gold was little changed at $3,583.41 per ounce, as of 0454 GMT.

Bullion rose to a record high of $3,599.89 on Friday.

US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.8% to $3,624.