BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
BOP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.73%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
CPHL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.69%)
DCL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
DGKC 237.41 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (10%)
FCCL 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.43%)
FFL 18.74 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.19%)
GCIL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.5%)
HUBC 186.81 Increased By ▲ 9.07 (5.1%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
MLCF 109.50 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.32%)
NBP 172.00 Increased By ▲ 15.49 (9.9%)
PAEL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
POWER 20.05 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (7.51%)
PPL 186.20 Increased By ▲ 5.31 (2.94%)
PREMA 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.57%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.34%)
SNGP 120.84 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.21%)
SSGC 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.78%)
TREET 24.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
TRG 59.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,816 Increased By 209.1 (1.34%)
BR30 48,284 Increased By 1893.7 (4.08%)
KSE100 154,277 Increased By 1611.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 47,063 Increased By 563.5 (1.21%)
Sep 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold continues to shine, hits fresh all-time high in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 05:52pm

Gold prices in Pakistan extended their winning streak on Friday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs377,900 after a gain of Rs1,200 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was also sold at record Rs323,988 after it accumulated Rs1,029 during the day.

On Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan remained stable at Rs376,700.

Moreover, the international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $3,552 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $12, as per APGJSA.

While the silver price per tola remained the same at Rs4,315.

Internationally, gold prices were on track for their best week in three months, supported by growing expectations of a US interest rate cut this month, as attention turns to the US non-farm payrolls data due later in the day.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $3,556.21 per ounce, as of 0332 GMT, hovering near an all-time high of $3,578.50 touched on Wednesday.

Bullion has risen 3.2% so far this week.

US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.2% to $3,615.

“Gold is creeping higher today, with traders not willing to try and push the price too much higher until we see the non-farm payrolls print,” said KCM Trade’s chief market analyst, Tim Waterer.

“Market dynamics remain in favour of gold with interest rate cuts likely on the way, Trump’s attempts to shape the Federal Reserve into a more dovish body, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict not slowing down.”

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market US gold gold price gold rates bullion commodity prices gold rate gold markets US gold prices US gold rates Global Gold prices gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price gold spot rate Asia Gold price gold jewellery gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price local gold prices silver rates in Pakistan Pakistani Gold Gold prices today gold rates today Pakistan gold prices Gold Prices in Pakistan Today record high gold rates prices of gold Gold jewellery sector

Comments

200 characters

Gold continues to shine, hits fresh all-time high in Pakistan

YoY: FY25 remittances soar 27% to $38.3bn

New high: KSE-100 settles above 154,000 level

Pakistani rupee records 21st successive gain against US dollar

Imran Khan refused offer to go abroad, claims sister Aleema

Heavy rain, overflowing rivers cause fresh flooding in northern Pakistan, India

Police issue traffic plan for Saturday’s Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions

Very high flood level expected in Sutlej, Chenab as India releases water

SBP to remain closed on Sept 6 for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Oil heads for weekly loss as higher supply expected

Read more stories