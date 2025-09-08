China’s soybean imports hit record high for August; copper shipments climb y/y

China’s soybean imports rose to the highest ever for the month of August, while those of copper concentrate grew for a second consecutive month, customs data showed on Monday.

China’s export growth slowed in August, weighed down by weaker shipments to the US as a temporary boost from Beijing’s tariff truce with its top consumer market fades, keeping alive calls for further fiscal stimulus in the fourth quarter.

Soybeans set for weekly drop on lack of Chinese demand

Outbound shipments from China rose 4.4% year-on-year in August, missing expectations for a 5% increase in a Reuters poll and marking the slowest growth in six months.

The figure also fell short of July’s stronger-than-expected 7.2% rise.