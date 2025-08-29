BML 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
BOP 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.98%)
CNERGY 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.01%)
CPHL 90.70 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.4%)
DCL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.28%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 53.80 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (5.35%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GCIL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.38%)
HUBC 164.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.77%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.13%)
KOSM 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.97%)
MLCF 103.15 Increased By ▲ 7.29 (7.6%)
NBP 151.69 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (1.78%)
PAEL 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.99%)
POWER 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (8.05%)
PPL 180.30 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (1.55%)
PREMA 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
PRL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.01%)
PTC 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.69%)
SNGP 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.74%)
SSGC 40.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.67%)
TELE 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TREET 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
TRG 56.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.72%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.17%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans set for weekly drop on lack of Chinese demand

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2025 11:08am

SINGAPORE: Soybeans edged higher on Friday, but the market is on track for its first weekly decline in three weeks as a lack of Chinese demand for US supplies continues to pressure prices. Corn rose for a second consecutive session on strong demand for US cargoes, while wheat firmed.

“China is continuing to buy most of its soybeans from Brazil and other South American countries,” said one oilseed trader in Singapore.

“This is going to put pressure on Chicago futures.”

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.2% at $10.49-3/4 a bushel, as of 0300 GMT.

Corn gained 0.2% to $4.11 a bushel and wheat added 0.1% to $5.29-1/2 a bushel.

For the week, soybeans are down 0.8%, having closed higher in the last two weeks, corn and wheat are largely unchanged for the week.

China’s absence from the US soybean market is keeping a lid on prices.

The attention is on talks this week between the two nations. Senior Chinese trade negotiator Li Chenggang is expected to be in Washington this week to meet US officials for trade talks.

Strong US weekly export sales are underpinning corn prices.

Still, US farmers are on track to harvest the nation’s biggest corn crop in history this autumn, as well as a bumper soybean crop.

Wheat prices are facing headwinds amid higher production forecasts in major exporting countries and expected rainfall in US winter wheat-growing areas in the coming days, analysts said.

Australia is on track to produce 32 million to 35 million metric tons of wheat in its upcoming harvest, said analysts, who raised their forecasts after an improvement in crop conditions and said they could further upgrade them.

Soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Soybeans set for weekly drop on lack of Chinese demand

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 1,700 points

Pakistani rupee registers 16th successive gain against US dollar

At least 20 dead as ‘exceptionally high’ floods continue to threaten Punjab amid heavy rain forecast

Food supplies at risk due to floods: FD warns Pakistan’s economy faces renewed challenges

Pakistani scientist bags ‘Best Young Researcher Award’ at Global Youth Forum

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Joint strategy being evolved to tackle climate change, build water reservoirs: PM

European Organisation for Nuclear Research concludes review of Pakistan’s associate membership

Govt finalising key industrial policies for next five years

Pakistan’s largest E&P revamps corporate identity

Read more stories