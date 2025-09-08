BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
Nawaz hat-trick helps Pakistan down Afghanistan in tri-series final

AFP Published 08 Sep, 2025 05:59am

SHARJAH: Pakistan laid down a marker ahead of the Asia Cup as Mohammad Nawaz took a hat-trick in a 75-run win over Afghanistan in their tri-series final in Sharjah on Sunday.

Nawaz picked up 5-19 in total — his best figures in T20 internationals — as Pakistan skittled Afghanistan out for 66 in 15.5 overs while defending a modest 142-run target on a tricky pitch.

Afghan captain Rashid Khan took three wickets to help restrict Pakistan to 141-8, with Fakhar Zaman top-scoring with 27.

Nawaz dismissed Darwish Rasooli and Azmatullah Omarzai off successive deliveries for ducks and then removed Ibrahim Zadran for nine off the first ball of his next over to complete a hat-trick.

Nawaz became the third Pakistani bowler after Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Hasnain to achieve the feat in T20Is.

Rashid (17) and Sediqullah Atal (13) were the only batters to reach double figures as Afghanistan recorded their second lowest total in T20Is, behind their 56 all out against South Africa in last year’s World Cup semi-finals.

Earlier, Pakistan, who won the toss and batted, also struggled against spin.

Nawaz made a 21-ball 25 with two sixes while skipper Salman Agha laboured to a 27-ball 24.

Zaman added 49 for the second wicket with Saim Ayub (17) after opener Sahibzada Farhan fell off the third ball of the match for a duck.

Rashid dismissed Zaman in his first over and then accounted for Hasan Nawaz (15) and Agha, but only after his opposite number struck him for two sixes.

Afghanistan next open their Asia Cup campaign on Tuesday against Hong Kong in a Group B clash in Abu Dhabi.

