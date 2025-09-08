‘Floods may damage 12pc rice crop in Punjab’

KARACHI: The Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) has projected that recent floods are likely to affect only 10 to 12 percent of Punjab’s rice crop, countering exaggerated claims of large-scale devastation.

Javed Jilani Senior Vice Chairman REAP has said that according to the association’s estimates, the floods may have affected a maximum of 600,000 to 700,000 acres of farmland in Punjab, leading to an overall impact of just 10 to 12 percent on the province’s rice crop. “These figures are consistent with both official and independent surveys. We strongly reject claims of 60 percent crop damage,” he said.

Jelani said that while floods have indeed caused significant damage in several areas, the excess water could prove beneficial for rice crop in regions that were previously suffering from shortages, potentially improving per-acre yields.

Commenting on the international market, he warned that India is currently selling rice at lower prices, and the spread of negative and inaccurate reports about Pakistan’s crop could unsettle foreign buyers. “Such misinformation may raise doubts about whether Pakistani exporters will be able to fulfil their commitments. It is; therefore, critical that only accurate and verified information is shared,” SVC RESP stressed.

He further said that water levels in Punjab are already receding, and there is optimism that Sindh will also safely manage the floodwaters.

On relief efforts, Jelani said REAP members stand in solidarity with flood-affected families and farmers and will extend support and assistance where needed.

