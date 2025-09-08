BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
BOP 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.56%)
CNERGY 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 96.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.08%)
DCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (8.29%)
DGKC 241.90 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (1.89%)
FCCL 60.97 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.96%)
FFL 18.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
GCIL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.17%)
HUBC 199.80 Increased By ▲ 13.73 (7.38%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.87%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
MLCF 112.80 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.17%)
NBP 173.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (0.77%)
PAEL 56.30 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (5.71%)
PIAHCLA 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.43%)
POWER 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.49%)
PPL 189.85 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (1.67%)
PREMA 41.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.65%)
PRL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.52%)
PTC 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
SNGP 124.40 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (2.4%)
SSGC 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.32%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
TPLP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.11%)
TREET 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
TRG 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 15,998 Increased By 182.2 (1.15%)
BR30 49,613 Increased By 1329 (2.75%)
KSE100 155,860 Increased By 1582.8 (1.03%)
KSE30 47,566 Increased By 502.7 (1.07%)
Sep 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-08

Australian shares snap 4-week winning streak

Reuters Published 08 Sep, 2025 05:59am

SYDNEY: Australian shares firmed on Friday, tracking Wall Street’s record high, as bets on a US rate cut this month rose, although the benchmark posted its first weekly decline after rising for four consecutive weeks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.5 percent higher at 8,871.2 on the day. The benchmark fell 1.1 percent for the week, having logged its sharpest drop in nearly five months on Wednesday, after investors pared bets on Reserve Bank of Australia rate cuts following stronger-than-expected economic growth data.

Last month, the benchmark index had posted its strongest monthly performance since 2009, fuelled by corporate earnings and easing borrowing costs.

