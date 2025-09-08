BML 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
BOP 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
CPHL 96.80 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.64%)
DCL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (9.09%)
DGKC 241.95 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (1.91%)
FCCL 60.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
FFL 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.12%)
GCIL 32.27 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.23%)
HUBC 199.00 Increased By ▲ 12.93 (6.95%)
KEL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.75%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
MLCF 112.63 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.02%)
NBP 173.25 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.74%)
PAEL 56.49 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (6.06%)
PIAHCLA 19.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.98%)
POWER 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
PPL 188.93 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.17%)
PREMA 41.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.68%)
PRL 33.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.5%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
SNGP 123.50 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.65%)
SSGC 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.62%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.25%)
TREET 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 58.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.96%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,959 Increased By 142.6 (0.9%)
BR30 49,541 Increased By 1257 (2.6%)
KSE100 155,493 Increased By 1215.7 (0.79%)
KSE30 47,443 Increased By 379.6 (0.81%)
Sep 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-08

Bearish clouds gather over crude oil

BR Research Published 08 Sep, 2025 05:59am

Brent crude has slid to $66 a barrel — the weakest since May — and the mood in oil markets has turned distinctly bearish. Weak US job data, a surprise build-up in American crude inventories, and growing chatter of an Opec+ output hike have combined to knock prices lower. The floor that producers had carefully defended earlier in the year suddenly looks vulnerable.

The soft US labour print was the first domino. Slower job creation underscores fading demand momentum in the world’s largest consumer economy. That was quickly followed by EIA data showing an unexpected rise in US crude stockpiles, flipping expectations of a drawdown. Layer on the steady rise in US rig counts, and the picture tilts further towards oversupply.

For Opec+, the timing could not be worse. Riyadh and Moscow face the uncomfortable prospect of rising supply elsewhere while demand remains patchy. Market sources suggest the alliance is considering another production hike at its upcoming meeting. If true, the move risks reinforcing bearish sentiment and cementing $70-plus oil as a thing of the past — at least in the near term.

The cartel is caught in a familiar bind: restrict too much and lose market share to US shale; loosen too much and risk pushing prices into the $60s for longer. But unlike in previous cycles, macro headwinds are not on its side. Demand growth has stalled, China’s recovery remains half-hearted, and the global monetary easing that could have provided a floor for risk assets has yet to fully materialize.

Traders, meanwhile, are reading the signals loud and clear. Futures positioning has thinned out, volatility has climbed, and sentiment has shifted from cautious optimism to active skepticism. The debate has moved from whether oil can reclaim $80 to whether it can hold above $65.

For Pakistan, oil’s slide provides temporary respite on the import bill and inflationary pressure. But the relief comes with the usual caveat: volatility. If Opec+ blinks in the wrong direction, the market could easily overshoot, leaving importers exposed to sharp whiplash in landed costs.

The bottom line: oil’s latest retreat is not a blip — it is the market recalibrating to weaker demand, rising inventories, and the real prospect of more supply. Unless Opec+ pulls a surprise and doubles down on restraint, the bias for oil prices is firmly to the downside. At this pace, the $60s may well become the new normal for the rest of 2025.

OPEC+ Crude Oil Oil energy sector US oil crude oil price import bill global oil prices US Job Data Pakistan oil industry

Comments

200 characters

Bearish clouds gather over crude oil

Records tumble, KSE-100 breaches 156,000 level in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Floods 2025: Pakistan faces $1.4bn economic loss, agriculture hit hardest

Oil prices gain as risks of sanctions on Russia offset OPEC+ output hike

‘Floods may damage 12pc rice crop in Punjab’

Guddu may experience peak flood on 9th

Personal data: Probe ordered into ‘online sale’

Automated income tax refund system not implemented

WHO asks Taliban to lift female aid worker restrictions following earthquakes

President accords approval to two key bills

Read more stories