Eid-e-Miladun-Nabi (PBUH) marked at UAF

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Saturday celebrated Eid-e-Miladun-Nabi (PBUH) with zeal, devotion and enthusiasm. This day began with Quran Khawani and lecture on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) at central mosque while prayers were offered for the peace, prosperity.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali called for following in the footprints of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) that is the guarantee of a better life in this world and hereafter. He said that the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) provides us solution to all problems facing the people.

He said the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the practical example of the Holy Quran and the entire life is characterized by attributes of sympathy, mercifulness, generosity and bravery.

Renowned scholar Asrar Hussain urged the people to study and implement Seerat-un Nabi (PBUH) in their life for getting success in the world and afterward. He stressed upon to follow his teachings of tolerance, respect for humanity and care for others.

Dr Imran Arshad urged the Ummah to forge unity as taught by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to fight the present day challenges. Senior Tutor Office and Chief Hall Warden arranged the quiz and naat contests.

