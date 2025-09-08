BML 6.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Flood relief in Gujrat: Punjab CM takes emergency measures

Recorder Report Published 08 Sep, 2025 05:59am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif took emergency measures to cope with flood situation in Gujrat, as WASA machinery of 05 major cities of Punjab had been sent to Gujarat, and 05 provincial secretaries including secretaries for Housing, Communication, Works, Local Government and Irrigation had also been deployed there to ensure effective implementation of emergency measures till the improvement of situation.

Chief Minister noted that water pumps of WASA centres of other cities including Lahore had been delivered to Gujrat, whereas more heavy machinery, other essential equipment and staff would arrive there from other cities. She said,” More machinery will reach Gujrat in next two days.” She highlighted that there would be round-the-clock work on the action plan to drain flood water in Gujrat. She directed the authorities concerned to immediately start implementation of Rs 21 billion package approved for the provision of modern drainage and sewerage system in Gujrat. She said that a complete system of flood drains would be built on modern engineering lines, besides providing heavy machinery to the newly established WASA Gujrat in a week.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed by the relevant authorities that 83 technically skilled staff had been deployed on an emergency basis to help drain floodwater in Gujrat. They added that 26 more drainage pumps and 24 more drinking water supply pumps have been delivered to Gujrat along with 07 water browsers, 04 soil and dirt lifting machines (excavators), a fuel delivery truck and two large generators. She noted that flood water was entering Gujrat city, and its quantity was increasing due to small water flow sources going towards Bhimber. She was briefed that an operation to divert 20% of flood water by digging a drain was underway, but 80% of the water was still flowing towards the city. She was apprised, however, that with the help of machinery and staff, efforts were underway to increase capacity of the drain.

Chief Minister was briefed further that 05 pumps were also being installed to divert flood water. She was apprised that in irrigation terminology, flow of water due to heavy rains is called ‘sheet flow’, meaning the water is spread like a sheet on the ground. They added that cleaning operations of Green Town, Makki Mohalla, Kalra Kalan, Railway Road and Padhi Colony have been completed. Madam Chief Minister praised efficient performance of the disposal station that ensured clearance of these areas.

