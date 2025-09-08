Sindh, southern Punjab: NDMA warns of heavy rains

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday warned of heavy rainfall across parts of Sindh and southern Punjab, cautioning that the unusual weather system may trigger urban flooding and flash floods in vulnerable regions.

In a public advisory posted on X, the NDMA said: “From September 7 to 10, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in some areas of south-eastern Sindh, which may lead to urban flooding in the low-lying coastal districts.”

The advisory further noted the risk of flash flooding in streams and rivers across the Kirthar Range, as well as, in Lasbela and Khuzdar districts of Balochistan. Rainfall is also anticipated in parts of the Koh-e-Sulaiman range and southern Punjab.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD); meanwhile, has issued a severe weather alert, forecasting widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across Sindh over the next 48 hours.

The department described the situation as an “unusual spell” brought on by a strengthening weather

system.

According to the Met Office, a deep depression currently located over southwest Rajasthan and Gujarat is likely to move into south-eastern Sindh within the next 24 hours.

The system is drawing strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea into southern Pakistan, increasing the likelihood of intense weather activity through to September 10.

Heavy downpours accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds are expected to hit Tharparkar and Umerkot, while other districts – including Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, and Shaheed Benazirabad – may also experience significant rainfall.

In Karachi, the PMD has forecast intermittent heavy showers, accompanied by gusty winds and thunder over the coming days.

Authorities have advised residents, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas, to take precautionary measures, as emergency services prepare for potential disruptions in transport, electricity, and communication networks.

