For securing long-term economic future

EDITORIAL: A recent joint report by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Pakistan Business Council has emphasised the urgent need for reforms in sustainable finance, corporate governance and policy frameworks to secure Pakistan’s long-term economic future.

Titled “Building a Case for Green Business in Pakistan”, the report argues that shifting towards sustainable business practices has become essential for fostering competitiveness in global markets and for safeguarding national resilience. By directing capital into projects that are environmentally responsible, socially inclusive and economically viable, sustainable finance can help Pakistan overcome some of its most pressing challenges, including confronting the climate crisis, safeguarding food and water security, and attracting much-needed foreign investment, particularly in green industries. In doing so, it can serve as a powerful tool for reducing poverty and promoting inclusive, equitable growth.

It is imperative, then, that Pakistan accelerates reforms in its financial and policy architecture to unlock the full potential of sustainable finance and set the country on a path of resilient, inclusive growth that also meaningfully reduces poverty. For this, alongside pursuing an agenda of industrialisation and shifting towards sustainable business practices, adopting policies that encourage foreign direct investment (FDI) is particularly critical, as that can bring in the capital required to advance any sustainability agenda.

As the report notes, it is investors that “decide which ideas to promote by voting with their capital”, playing a decisive role in shaping sustainable economies and societies. However, attracting FDI remains an enduring challenge for a developing economy like ours, as investor confidence is shaped not only by financial risk assessments but also by perceptions of the country’s stability, and policy direction and consistency.

The challenge is steeper still for attracting sustainable investment, which demands that investors look beyond immediate profits and consider the broader, long-term gains of supporting environmentally and socially responsible growth.

Here, the responsibility squarely rests with the government and regulatory authorities to create a policy environment characterised by consistency and continuity. For investors, predictability often matters as much as profitability.

When rules and regulations shift frequently, confidence erodes, and both local businesses and foreign investors find it difficult to commit resources to long-term projects. Inconsistent tax regimes, abrupt policy reversals, weak contract enforcement, regulatory overreach and the absence of clear policy frameworks not only discourage new investment but also drive existing capital away. This uncertainty is especially damaging for sustainable finance, which by its very nature requires a long-term horizon and stable conditions to thrive.

When something as basic as the form for filing income tax returns is altered every year — as the FBR has once again done for both businesses and individuals — it sends a troubling signal of unpredictability. Such frequent, often unnecessary changes create confusion and compliance burdens for local businesses, and deepen the hesitation of foreign investors, who view such steps as evidence of a volatile regulatory environment.

Instead of focusing on growth, businesses are forced to divert time and resources towards adapting to shifting rules. This constant state of flux undermines investor confidence, discourages long-term planning and ultimately hampers economic progress. A stable, predictable regulatory framework is therefore essential to attracting foreign capital and to enable domestic enterprises to grow and innovate with confidence.

As global capital grows more selective, Pakistan is struggling to compete with regional peers like India and Vietnam, which attract investment by offering stronger industrial ecosystems, steadier policies and a more reliable business environment.

To keep pace, Pakistan must prioritise policy consistency, judicial effectiveness in contract enforcement and dispute resolution and credible investor safeguards. Without these foundations, efforts at promoting sustainable finance may only generate fleeting interest rather than the long-term capital the country urgently needs.

