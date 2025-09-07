England thrash South Africa by record 342 runs in third ODI

Joe Root and Jacob Bethell scored centuries and fast bowler Jofra Archer took 4-18 as England demolished South Africa by a world record 342 runs in the third and final One Day International in Southampton on Sunday.

South Africa sent their hosts in to bat having already won the series with victories in the first two games, and England amassed 414 for five in their 50 overs as Bethell scored his maiden century in professional cricket with 110 in 82 balls and Root made 100 from 96 deliveries.

It was as though South Africa were batting on a different wicket as England ran through their lineup, led by a fiery spell from Archer, whose pace and bounce were too much for the visitors and they were bowled out for 72, with captain Temba Bavuma unable to bat due to a calf strain.

The previous biggest winning margin was 317 by India against Sri Lanka in 2023 and while South Africa claimed the series, England have struck a psychological blow ahead of the teams’ three-match Twenty20 International series that starts in Cardiff on Wednesday.