Indus River to see peak flood on Sept 9 at Guddu: CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that the peak flood in the Indus river has been delayed and is now expected to arrive at the Guddu Barrage on September 9, bringing water flows of more than 800,000 cusecs.

“In preparation, evacuation of vulnerable riverine populations has been accelerated,” said CM Murad, addressing the media at the Rain & Emergency Monitoring Cell, New Secretariat, in Karachi. He was flanked by Sindh Minister of Information Sharjeel Memon, Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mahboob, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah and others.

The chief minister said that commissioners have begun issuing announcements across katcha (riverine) areas to ensure residents vacate their homes and move to safer locations. He confirmed that provincial ministers are present on both the right and left banks of the Indus river to directly supervise evacuations.

“Around 324,000 people are likely to be displaced, of whom 128,000 have already left their homes. However, most evacuees have chosen not to stay at relief camps, with some relocating to embankments. So far, over 40,000 patients have been provided medical aid, while 0.9 million livestock have been vaccinated,” he said.

Raging flood reaches Sindh, threatens major barrages

Measures taken to drain water from the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) are expected to be beneficial, he said, adding the province is also constructing bridges on the Indus Highway to facilitate movement. He recalled that Sindh had successfully managed the floodwaters in 2015 as well.

Addressing the comparative flood situation in Punjab, Murad remarked that conditions there are far more severe. He clarified that reports of 40 villages inundated in Sehwan refer to katcha settlements that are always and evidently at risk during floods.

He emphasised unity during national crises, recalling that the nation stood together during the May border confrontation with India. He said controversial topics have lingered since 1960 and would likely continue but underscored the need for national unity at this moment.

The CM assured that all relief and healthcare camps have been geo-tagged, with boats, supplies, and staff in place. “Our preparations are complete. The rain in Sindh is manageable, and rainfall in Koh-e-Suleman is not so intense as to immediately flood the river. But we remain cautious,” he noted.

Commenting on the broader situation, Murad said Punjab is currently facing more severe flood impacts. “At this time, the real need for support is in Punjab. Our Health Minister has already offered medical assistance to them,” he added.

The chief minister also referred to recent rains in Karachi, pointing out that drainage measures cleared the city within hours on August 19. He expressed confidence that Sindh would withstand the flood, while urging the public to avoid misinformation and cooperate fully with authorities.

He also clarified that Sindh currently does not require federal financial aid, though the prime minister and chief secretary remain engaged in coordination efforts.

Torrential rains likely to lash Karachi for next three days, cause urban flooding: PMD

Murad explained that urban flooding cannot be entirely prevented, but the key is to drain water within hours — something the provincial government managed to do successfully after the recent rains.

The chief minister concluded by urging the public to ignore misinformation, recounting common challenges during flood situations, and noting actions taken against criminal elements in katcha regions.

To a question, the chief minister said that Justice Qazi Faiz Essa has decided the case of his dual nationality. They have filed a review, and the case is expected to be referred to the constitutional bench. It is a 2018 case.

Murad dismissed the impression that some people close to him have been taken into custody. He urged the public to ignore misinformation, recounting common challenges during flood situations and noting actions taken against criminal elements in katcha regions.