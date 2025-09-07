BML 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
BOP 19.69 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (7.24%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
CPHL 96.18 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.62%)
DCL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.08%)
DGKC 237.41 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (10%)
FCCL 60.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.84%)
FFL 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.08%)
GCIL 31.26 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
HUBC 186.07 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (4.69%)
KEL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 109.33 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.16%)
NBP 171.98 Increased By ▲ 15.47 (9.88%)
PAEL 53.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
POWER 20.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.77%)
PPL 186.74 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (3.23%)
PREMA 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PRL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.42%)
PTC 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 121.49 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.76%)
SSGC 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
TREET 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.06%)
TRG 59.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 15,816 Increased By 209.1 (1.34%)
BR30 48,284 Increased By 1893.7 (4.08%)
KSE100 154,277 Increased By 1611.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 47,063 Increased By 563.5 (1.21%)
Sep 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Indus River to see peak flood on Sept 9 at Guddu: CM Murad

  • 324,000 people 'likely to be displaced', of whom 128,000 already left their homes
BR Web Desk Published September 7, 2025 Updated September 7, 2025 07:49pm
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, accompanied by Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon, Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mahboob, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, and other officials, addressing a press conference at the Rain & Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell, New Secretariat, in Karachi on September 7, 2025. Photo: Facebook/@SindhCMHouse
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, accompanied by Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon, Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mahboob, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, and other officials, addressing a press conference at the Rain & Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell, New Secretariat, in Karachi on September 7, 2025. Photo: Facebook/@SindhCMHouse

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that the peak flood in the Indus river has been delayed and is now expected to arrive at the Guddu Barrage on September 9, bringing water flows of more than 800,000 cusecs.

“In preparation, evacuation of vulnerable riverine populations has been accelerated,” said CM Murad, addressing the media at the Rain & Emergency Monitoring Cell, New Secretariat, in Karachi. He was flanked by Sindh Minister of Information Sharjeel Memon, Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mahboob, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah and others.

The chief minister said that commissioners have begun issuing announcements across katcha (riverine) areas to ensure residents vacate their homes and move to safer locations. He confirmed that provincial ministers are present on both the right and left banks of the Indus river to directly supervise evacuations.

“Around 324,000 people are likely to be displaced, of whom 128,000 have already left their homes. However, most evacuees have chosen not to stay at relief camps, with some relocating to embankments. So far, over 40,000 patients have been provided medical aid, while 0.9 million livestock have been vaccinated,” he said.

Raging flood reaches Sindh, threatens major barrages

Measures taken to drain water from the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) are expected to be beneficial, he said, adding the province is also constructing bridges on the Indus Highway to facilitate movement. He recalled that Sindh had successfully managed the floodwaters in 2015 as well.

Addressing the comparative flood situation in Punjab, Murad remarked that conditions there are far more severe. He clarified that reports of 40 villages inundated in Sehwan refer to katcha settlements that are always and evidently at risk during floods.

He emphasised unity during national crises, recalling that the nation stood together during the May border confrontation with India. He said controversial topics have lingered since 1960 and would likely continue but underscored the need for national unity at this moment.

The CM assured that all relief and healthcare camps have been geo-tagged, with boats, supplies, and staff in place. “Our preparations are complete. The rain in Sindh is manageable, and rainfall in Koh-e-Suleman is not so intense as to immediately flood the river. But we remain cautious,” he noted.

Commenting on the broader situation, Murad said Punjab is currently facing more severe flood impacts. “At this time, the real need for support is in Punjab. Our Health Minister has already offered medical assistance to them,” he added.

The chief minister also referred to recent rains in Karachi, pointing out that drainage measures cleared the city within hours on August 19. He expressed confidence that Sindh would withstand the flood, while urging the public to avoid misinformation and cooperate fully with authorities.

He also clarified that Sindh currently does not require federal financial aid, though the prime minister and chief secretary remain engaged in coordination efforts.

Torrential rains likely to lash Karachi for next three days, cause urban flooding: PMD

Murad explained that urban flooding cannot be entirely prevented, but the key is to drain water within hours — something the provincial government managed to do successfully after the recent rains.

The chief minister concluded by urging the public to ignore misinformation, recounting common challenges during flood situations, and noting actions taken against criminal elements in katcha regions.

To a question, the chief minister said that Justice Qazi Faiz Essa has decided the case of his dual nationality. They have filed a review, and the case is expected to be referred to the constitutional bench. It is a 2018 case.

Murad dismissed the impression that some people close to him have been taken into custody. He urged the public to ignore misinformation, recounting common challenges during flood situations and noting actions taken against criminal elements in katcha regions.

Sindh Government floods in Sindh CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah rain in Sindh urban floods in Sindh flood in Sindh

Comments

200 characters

Indus River to see peak flood on Sept 9 at Guddu: CM Murad

PM Shehbaz pays tribute to Pakistan Air Force for its courage, sacrifices

President Zardari pays tribute to PAF martyrs, veterans on Air Force Day

PAF’s victory in Bunyanum Marsoos demonstrates will, capability: Air Chief

Raging flood reaches Sindh, threatens major barrages

FIA conducts crackdowns against hundi-hawala, human smuggling networks

Five killed as evacuation boat capsizes in flood-hit Multan

NDMA warns of urban flooding, hill torrents in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab

President Zardari signs National Institute of Health (Reorganisation) Amendment Bill into law

First India-Pakistan match since conflict fires up Asia Cup

Read more stories