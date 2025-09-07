BML 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
BOP 19.69 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (7.24%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
CPHL 96.18 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.62%)
DCL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.08%)
DGKC 237.41 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (10%)
FCCL 60.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.84%)
FFL 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.08%)
GCIL 31.26 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
HUBC 186.07 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (4.69%)
KEL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 109.33 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.16%)
NBP 171.98 Increased By ▲ 15.47 (9.88%)
PAEL 53.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
POWER 20.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.77%)
PPL 186.74 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (3.23%)
PREMA 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PRL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.42%)
PTC 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 121.49 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.76%)
SSGC 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
TREET 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.06%)
TRG 59.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 15,816 Increased By 209.1 (1.34%)
BR30 48,284 Increased By 1893.7 (4.08%)
KSE100 154,277 Increased By 1611.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 47,063 Increased By 563.5 (1.21%)
Sep 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Trump heads to US Open in latest high-profile sport outing

AFP Published 07 Sep, 2025 07:32pm
Photo: X
Photo: X

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is to attend the US Open men’s final on Sunday, adding the Grand Slam tennis tournament to a list of high-profile sport outings since beginning his new term.

The New York-born billionaire plans to join a host of other celebrities taking in the battle between top-seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

It will mark Trump’s first appearance at Flushing Meadows since 2015 – when the then-presidential candidate and wife Melania were booed on arrival by the crowd.

Many are anticipating a similar welcome this time around.

While the Republican leader enjoys pockets of support in his native city, it is overwhelmingly Democratic.

Spanish star Alacaraz said Friday he plans to “try not to think about” the hub-bub in the stands, but appreciated the attention it would bring to the sport.

“I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it, but I think attending the tennis match, it’s great for tennis to have the president (at) the final.”

Already tight security is expected to be heightened with the US head of state in attendance.

Trump has attended a series of glitzy sporting events since retaking office in January.

He was booed again at the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey but had a warmer reception at the Super Bowl and a number of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bouts, as well as the Daytona 500 NASCAR race.

Trump says he also plans to attend the first day of golf’s Ryder Cup later this month, while preparations are underway to host a UFC fight on the White House grounds.

Sports fan

Meanwhile he is also hailing the 2026 World Cup – jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico – and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as part of what he claims is a “Golden Age of America” ushered in by his presidency.

The last sitting president to attend the tennis Grand Slam in New York – and the first in history to go to the US Open – was Democrat Bill Clinton, who watched the women’s final in 2000.

Trump was there too and had a cordial meeting with Clinton, according to pictures from the encounter.

Though Trump made his name in New York, he changed his residency during his first term from Manhattan to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The 79-year-old has only intermittently returned to New York, but spent several weeks at his luxury Fifth Avenue condo last year while undergoing a historic criminal trial mid-campaign.

Sunday’s visit will be his first to the most populous US city of his second term.

He is however expected back in the city later this month to attend a baseball game on the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, as well as to address the UN General Assembly on September 23.

Donald Trump US Open

Comments

200 characters

Trump heads to US Open in latest high-profile sport outing

Indus River to see peak flood on Sept 9 at Guddu: CM Murad

PM Shehbaz pays tribute to Pakistan Air Force for its courage, sacrifices

President Zardari pays tribute to PAF martyrs, veterans on Air Force Day

PAF’s victory in Bunyanum Marsoos demonstrates will, capability: Air Chief

Raging flood reaches Sindh, threatens major barrages

FIA conducts crackdowns against hundi-hawala, human smuggling networks

Five killed as evacuation boat capsizes in flood-hit Multan

NDMA warns of urban flooding, hill torrents in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab

President Zardari signs National Institute of Health (Reorganisation) Amendment Bill into law

First India-Pakistan match since conflict fires up Asia Cup

Read more stories