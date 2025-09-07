BML 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
BOP 19.69 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (7.24%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
CPHL 96.18 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.62%)
DCL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.08%)
DGKC 237.41 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (10%)
FCCL 60.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.84%)
FFL 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.08%)
GCIL 31.26 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
HUBC 186.07 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (4.69%)
KEL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 109.33 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.16%)
NBP 171.98 Increased By ▲ 15.47 (9.88%)
PAEL 53.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
POWER 20.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.77%)
PPL 186.74 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (3.23%)
PREMA 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PRL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.42%)
PTC 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 121.49 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.76%)
SSGC 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
TREET 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.06%)
TRG 59.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 15,816 Increased By 209.1 (1.34%)
BR30 48,284 Increased By 1893.7 (4.08%)
KSE100 154,277 Increased By 1611.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 47,063 Increased By 563.5 (1.21%)
Sep 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan to host maiden T20 tri-series with Afghanistan, Sri Lanka in November

BR Web Desk Published September 7, 2025 Updated September 7, 2025 03:04pm

Pakistan will host its first-ever Twenty20 International (T20I) tri-series in November, featuring Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, the country’s cricket board said on Sunday.

The tournament will run from November 17 to 29 across Rawalpindi and Lahore, serving as preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup next year in India and Sri Lanka, according to a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) statement.

Pakistan will face Afghanistan in the opening match on November 17 in Rawalpindi. It will be Afghanistan’s first T20I in Pakistan, having previously played five one-day internationals in the country.

Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan on November 19 in Rawalpindi, before the action shifts to Lahore, where the remaining five games, including the November 29 final, will be staged at Gaddafi Stadium.

First India-Pakistan match since conflict fires up Asia Cup

“Hosting Sri Lanka and Afghanistan for Pakistan’s maiden T20I tri-series will not only provide valuable preparation for the World Cup but also give fans thrilling cricket at home,” PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed said.

Before the tri-series, Pakistan will host South Africa for two Tests, three T20Is, and three ODIs from October 12 to November 8, part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Tri-series schedule:

November 17: Pakistan v Afghanistan, Rawalpindi

November 19: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Rawalpindi

November 22: Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Lahore

November 23: Pakistan v Afghanistan, Lahore

November 25: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Lahore

November 27: Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Lahore

November 29: Final, Lahore

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Pakistan vs Afghanistan Gaddafi Stadium Lahore T20 tri series

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan to host maiden T20 tri-series with Afghanistan, Sri Lanka in November

Torrential rains in Karachi may cause urban flooding in next three days: PMD

President Zardari pays tribute to PAF martyrs, veterans on Air Force Day

PAF’s victory in Bunyanum Marsoos demonstrates will, capability: Air Chief

Raging flood reaches Sindh, threatens major barrages

FIA conducts crackdowns against hundi-hawala, human smuggling networks

Five killed as evacuation boat capsizes in flood-hit southern Punjab

NDMA warns of urban flooding, hill torrents in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab

President Zardari signs National Institute of Health (Reorganisation) Amendment Bill into law

First India-Pakistan match since conflict fires up Asia Cup

Infant among three killed in Russian attack that sets ablaze seat of Ukraine government

Read more stories