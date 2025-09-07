Pakistan to host maiden T20 tri-series with Afghanistan, Sri Lanka in November

Pakistan will host its first-ever Twenty20 International (T20I) tri-series in November, featuring Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, the country’s cricket board said on Sunday.

The tournament will run from November 17 to 29 across Rawalpindi and Lahore, serving as preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup next year in India and Sri Lanka, according to a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) statement.

Pakistan will face Afghanistan in the opening match on November 17 in Rawalpindi. It will be Afghanistan’s first T20I in Pakistan, having previously played five one-day internationals in the country.

Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan on November 19 in Rawalpindi, before the action shifts to Lahore, where the remaining five games, including the November 29 final, will be staged at Gaddafi Stadium.

First India-Pakistan match since conflict fires up Asia Cup

“Hosting Sri Lanka and Afghanistan for Pakistan’s maiden T20I tri-series will not only provide valuable preparation for the World Cup but also give fans thrilling cricket at home,” PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed said.

Before the tri-series, Pakistan will host South Africa for two Tests, three T20Is, and three ODIs from October 12 to November 8, part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Tri-series schedule:

November 17: Pakistan v Afghanistan, Rawalpindi

November 19: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Rawalpindi

November 22: Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Lahore

November 23: Pakistan v Afghanistan, Lahore

November 25: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Lahore

November 27: Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Lahore

November 29: Final, Lahore