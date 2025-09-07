BML 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
BOP 19.69 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (7.24%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
CPHL 96.18 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.62%)
DCL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.08%)
DGKC 237.41 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (10%)
FCCL 60.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.84%)
FFL 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.08%)
GCIL 31.26 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
HUBC 186.07 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (4.69%)
KEL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 109.33 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.16%)
NBP 171.98 Increased By ▲ 15.47 (9.88%)
PAEL 53.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
POWER 20.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.77%)
PPL 186.74 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (3.23%)
PREMA 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PRL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.42%)
PTC 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 121.49 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.76%)
SSGC 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
TREET 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.06%)
TRG 59.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 15,816 Increased By 209.1 (1.34%)
BR30 48,284 Increased By 1893.7 (4.08%)
KSE100 154,277 Increased By 1611.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 47,063 Increased By 563.5 (1.21%)
Sep 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli army reports two ‘projectiles’ launched from Gaza Strip

AFP Published 07 Sep, 2025 12:08pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: The Israeli army reported two projectiles launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Sunday morning, one of which was intercepted.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in the area of Netivot and in the communities near the Gaza Strip, two projectiles were identified crossing from the central Gaza Strip into Israeli territory,” the army said in a statement.

“One projectile was intercepted, and one fell in an open area.”

It was the first time in several months that launches from Gaza threatened Netivot, a town of about 50,000 people around 10 kilometres (six miles) from the Palestinian territory.

The launches came as Israel steps up its operations around Gaza City, the territory’s largest urban centre, which the army has said it intends to capture in a bid to defeat Hamas and return the hostages taken during the group’s October 7, 2023 attack.

On Saturday, the army carried out a strike that flattened a high-rise in the city – the second in as many days – and dropped thousands of leaflets on western neighbourhoods calling on residents to evacuate, witnesses and an AFP journalist said.

Israel Gaza Hamas Gaza Strip Israeli army Israeli military Gaza City Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza ceasefire Israel and Hamas Israel Gaza war Israel Hamas Gaza genocide Israel and Hezbollah Israel Hamas ceasefire Gaza truce talks Israeli fire Israel Gaza US Hamas talks 50 Israeli hostages

Comments

200 characters

Israeli army reports two ‘projectiles’ launched from Gaza Strip

President Zardari pays tribute to PAF martyrs, veterans on Air Force Day

Pakistan Air Force observes Martyrs’ Day with ceremonies across bases

Raging flood reaches Sindh, threatens major barrages

FIA conducts crackdowns against hundi-hawala, human smuggling networks

First India-Pakistan match since conflict fires up Asia Cup

Infant among three killed in Russian attack that sets ablaze seat of Ukraine government

Tough negotiations and uncertainty ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Japan PM Ishiba set to resign, source says

In Pictures: Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) being celebrated with religious fervour

Internet services in Pakistan ‘may be disrupted’ due to submarine cable cuts

Read more stories