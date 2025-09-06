BML 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
BOP 19.69 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (7.24%)
CNERGY 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.22%)
CPHL 96.18 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.62%)
DCL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.08%)
DGKC 237.41 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (10%)
FCCL 60.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.84%)
FFL 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.08%)
GCIL 31.26 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.86%)
HUBC 186.07 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (4.69%)
KEL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.59%)
MLCF 109.33 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (3.16%)
NBP 171.98 Increased By ▲ 15.47 (9.88%)
PAEL 53.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.24%)
PIAHCLA 20.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.69%)
PIBTL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
POWER 20.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (7.77%)
PPL 186.74 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (3.23%)
PREMA 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PRL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.42%)
PTC 23.57 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.64%)
SNGP 121.49 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.76%)
SSGC 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
TREET 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.06%)
TRG 59.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.37%)
BR100 15,816 Increased By 209.1 (1.34%)
BR30 48,284 Increased By 1893.7 (4.08%)
KSE100 154,277 Increased By 1611.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 47,063 Increased By 563.5 (1.21%)
Sep 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on Holy Prophet’s 1,500th birth anniversary

  • Day dawned with thirty-one-gun salute at federal capital
BR Web Desk | APP Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 09:54pm
Two-year-and-two-month-old Saffa, looks on from the shoulder of her grandfather, Altaf Hussain, as they visit an illuminated street ahead of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) in Karachi on September 5, 2025. Photo: Reuters
Two-year-and-two-month-old Saffa, looks on from the shoulder of her grandfather, Altaf Hussain, as they visit an illuminated street ahead of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi (PBUH) in Karachi on September 5, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan on Saturday joined the Muslim world in celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him - PBUH) with religious zeal and devotion, marking the 1,500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The day dawned with thirty-one-gun salute at the federal capital, and a twenty-one-gun salute in all provincial capitals, Radio Pakistan reported.

Special prayers were offered after the Fajr prayer for unity of the Muslim Ummah and the progress and prosperity of the country.

President Asif Ali Zardari greeted the nation and Muslim Ummah on the day of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal.

In his message, President Zardari said, “Today, on the blessed day of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, I extend my greetings to the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah. This historic and memorable occasion is a source of joy and devotion for the Muslim Ummah. Besides this 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, the joy of completing the 1500th anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) brings us the message that we should implement the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) universal principles of justice, mercy, brotherhood and peace in our social, political and cultural structures.”

The day unites Muslims all over the world in a relationship that is based on faith and whose focus is solely and exclusively the noble personality of the Messenger of Allah (PBUH), he remarked.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called upon the nation to renew its commitment to build Pakistan in line with the golden teachings of the ‘Seerat-un-Nabi’ (PBUH) emphasising unity, justice, compassion, and peace.

Police issue traffic plan for Saturday’s Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions

In his message, the prime minister said the blessed birth of the Prophet (PBUH) nearly 1500 years ago in the sacred land of Makkah illuminated the world, transforming darkness into light and setting new paths of justice, mercy, equality, and unity for all of humanity.

He noted that this year, Pakistan and Muslims around the world are celebrating the Prophet’s 1500th birth anniversary as the “Year of Rahmatul-lil-Alameen”(Mercy to All Creations).

“The life of the Prophet (PBUH) is a complete and comprehensive model for all aspects of life governance, justice, economics, trade, and social values,” the prime minister said.

Eid Milad un Nabi Holy Prophet’s 1,500th birth anniversary 2 Rabi ul Awwal

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on Holy Prophet’s 1,500th birth anniversary

Internet services in Pakistan ‘may be disrupted’ due to submarine cable cuts

Trump signs order offering some tariff exemptions to countries with US trade deals

US extends humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Pakistan

Moderate to heavy rains ‘likely to batter Karachi’ from Sunday to Thursday

Income tax returns: Pakistan salaried class encountering problems

South Africa to play Test, T20I, ODI series in Pakistan later this year

PL treatment: Govt to seek IMF clarity in Budget amid PD-FD dispute

88 postal operators suspend services to US over tariffs: UN

World Bank flags serious flaws in Pakistan’s health budgeting system

Read more stories