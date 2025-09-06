Pakistan celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) on Holy Prophet’s 1,500th birth anniversary

Pakistan on Saturday joined the Muslim world in celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him - PBUH) with religious zeal and devotion, marking the 1,500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The day dawned with thirty-one-gun salute at the federal capital, and a twenty-one-gun salute in all provincial capitals, Radio Pakistan reported.

Special prayers were offered after the Fajr prayer for unity of the Muslim Ummah and the progress and prosperity of the country.

President Asif Ali Zardari greeted the nation and Muslim Ummah on the day of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal.

In his message, President Zardari said, “Today, on the blessed day of 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, I extend my greetings to the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah. This historic and memorable occasion is a source of joy and devotion for the Muslim Ummah. Besides this 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, the joy of completing the 1500th anniversary of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) brings us the message that we should implement the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) universal principles of justice, mercy, brotherhood and peace in our social, political and cultural structures.”

The day unites Muslims all over the world in a relationship that is based on faith and whose focus is solely and exclusively the noble personality of the Messenger of Allah (PBUH), he remarked.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called upon the nation to renew its commitment to build Pakistan in line with the golden teachings of the ‘Seerat-un-Nabi’ (PBUH) emphasising unity, justice, compassion, and peace.

In his message, the prime minister said the blessed birth of the Prophet (PBUH) nearly 1500 years ago in the sacred land of Makkah illuminated the world, transforming darkness into light and setting new paths of justice, mercy, equality, and unity for all of humanity.

He noted that this year, Pakistan and Muslims around the world are celebrating the Prophet’s 1500th birth anniversary as the “Year of Rahmatul-lil-Alameen”(Mercy to All Creations).

“The life of the Prophet (PBUH) is a complete and comprehensive model for all aspects of life governance, justice, economics, trade, and social values,” the prime minister said.