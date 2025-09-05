Police issue traffic plan for Saturday’s Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions

The Karachi Traffic Police have issued a traffic management plan for processions of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), set to take place across the city on Saturday.

“All SSPs Traffic will personally supervise the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions in their respective districts,” read a statement, issued from the office of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Karachi Traffic Police.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), known in Arabic as the Mawlid al-Nabawi, on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The police said two main processions will depart from Memon Mosque after 2:00pm: A procession under the leadership of Maulana Akbar Dars will depart from Memon Mosque at 2:30pm and conclude at Aram Bagh Mosque.

The central procession under the leadership of Maulana Shah Abdul Haq Qadri will depart from Memon Mosque at 3:00pm and conclude at Nishtar Park.

Alternative routes (diversions) are as follows: Commuters coming from Nazimabad can take road from Lasbela Chowk to Nishtar Road and then Garden area to reach their destination.

From Liaquatabad, commuters can take Teen Hatti road to reach Lasbela Chowk then take left turn towards Central Jail (Martin Road).

From Hasan Square to Peoples Chowrangi, commuters can take Kashmir Road, then Society Light Signal (Shahrah-e-Quaideen), Jail Road Flyover, then Teen Hatti and then move to Nishtar Road (Lasbela Chowk).

Police said no traffic will be allowed from Guru Mandir to Old Numaish roundabout.

For District East: Commuters, coming from Shahrah-e-Faisal to Shahrah-e-Quaideen (Noorani Kebab) and going towards Old Numaish roundabout, should turn right from Society Light Signal towards Kashmir Road.

From Central Jail Gate (Jamshed Road) to Guru Mandir/M.A. Jinnah Road, commuters can use Guru Mandir via Bahadur Yar Jang Road to reach Soldier Bazaar.

For District South: From Garden/Zoo to M.A. Jinnah Road, commuters can use the road leading to Anklesaria Hospitals and Makki Masjid, then turn right to Gul Plaza or left to Coast Guard/Holy Family Hospital.

For those coming from Lucky Star to M.A. Jinnah via Empress Market, traffic will be diverted from Saddar Dawakhana towards Peoples Chowrangi. Similarly, traffic towards Burns Road will be diverted via Abdullah Haroon Road towards M.R. Kiyani Chowk.

No traffic will be allowed from M.R. Kiyani Chowk to Court Road (Kabootar Chowrangi). Vehicles will be diverted from Arts Council (Strachan Road) towards Pakistan Chowk.

For those commuting from Shahrah-e-Liaquat towards Burns Road, traffic will be diverted from Aram Bagh Light Signal towards Pakistan Chowk.

On Eid Milad-un-Nabi, all heavy/commercial traffic will be banned in the port city, said the police.

No vehicle will be allowed to enter on M.A. Jinnah Road, except for those with procession stickers pasted on their windscreen.

Traffic police requested the public to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience and reach their destinations without delay.

“For any assistance, contact Karachi Traffic Police Helpline 1915, where our representatives are available 24/7, or follow our Facebook page (Karachi Traffic Police), WhatsApp: 0305-9266905 and tune in to Sindh Police FM-88.6 for live updates,” said police.

They said no parking will be allowed on procession routes.