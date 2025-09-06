Post-flood situation: Pakistan govt initiates steps to insulate people against price shocks

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Friday chaired the maiden meeting of the Steering Committee on Inflationary Trends, with a sharp focus on rising food prices and their impact on flood-hit and low-income households.

The high-level body, set up by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last week, examined both domestic and global factors driving inflation. Members zeroed in on the price trajectory of essential commodities and the evolving situation of major crops following recent floods.

Aurangzeb directed the Ministry of National Food Security & Research and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics to immediately assess available stocks of wheat, rice, and sugar in close coordination with provinces. He assured the government’s full support in extending relief to vulnerable households, pledging swift action to ease supply chain bottlenecks and strengthen market monitoring.

Floods disrupt food supply chain, trigger price surge in Pakistan; inflation outlook under threat

The minister stressed that smooth supply lines and timely interventions were critical to controlling inflationary pressures. He also instructed federal and provincial agencies to put forward concrete, actionable proposals to ensure the availability of essential food items and protect the most vulnerable groups from price shocks.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Finance Division, Power Division, Petroleum Division, Planning Ministry, Ministry of National Food Security & Research, State Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, and the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI).

The committee agreed to intensify monitoring of prices, particularly in flood-hit areas, and to reconvene soon for rapid follow-up.

