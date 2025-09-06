BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
USD600m seafood exports eyed

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 06 Sep, 2025 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is eying enhanced seafood export, ie, by more than 29 percent - from USD465 million in 2024-25 to USD600 million in 2025-26, for which the government will provide all the facilities to relevant quarters.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, in a meeting with Pakistani seafood exporters on Friday. The seafood exporters updated the minister on discussions with their Chinese counterparts amid Pakistan’s intensified efforts to expand fisheries exports.

Chaudhry noted that Pakistan’s seafood export sector, including live mud crabs and lobsters, is experiencing positive growth, contributing to total exports exceeding USD465 million in FY 2024–25.“Pakistan aims to reach USD600 million in seafood exports in the upcoming financial year,” he stated.

“Pakistan ranks as the third-largest global exporter of mud crabs, shipping over 3,000 tons of live mud crabs to China, its biggest importer,” the minister added.

During the meeting, the minister emphasized that signing memorandums of understanding and fostering business-to-business agreements will play a crucial role in enhancing fisheries exports, strengthening aquaculture collaboration, and elevating Pakistan as a key seafood hub in the region.

Among the exporters, Tariq Memon, International Sales Manager at Arabian Sea Products, shared that his company is developing an advanced aquaculture and holding system to cultivate and preserve live mud crabs and lobsters for export.

He said this initiative, in partnership with Chinese firms, seeks to extend the survival time of live seafood to two or three weeks, enabling access to distant markets such as China.

Memon highlighted that success would depend heavily on technology transfer, investment, and aquaculture expertise from Chinese partners.

Saeed Ahmed Fareed, CEO of Legend International (Pvt) Ltd, proposed a joint venture with a Chinese company focused on value-added frozen seafood and poultry products, such as chicken feet. Located in Karachi, the company operates a 65,000-square-foot facility with a processing capacity of 40 tonnes daily and holds approval from China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC).

