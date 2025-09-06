Karachi-Rohri rail track upgrade, solarisation of stations announced

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways is moving ahead with infrastructure and modernization initiatives, including the upgradation of the 480 km Karachi–Rohri track, which will reduce travel time by four hours, and the full solarization of 27 stations in the Karachi Division by December 31, Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi announced.

Minister Abbasi also revealed that two additional goods trains will be introduced by September 30, and the installation of direct meters in railway colonies will be completed by the end of the year.

The Minister emphasized a zero-tolerance policy against fare evasion and warned of strict penalties for negligence in train operations, including power unit failures after departure. He urged divisional mechanical engineers to ensure locomotives are fully operational and stressed the importance of effective maintenance of the signalling system.

Highlighting passenger welfare, Abbasi instructed that all stations, large and small, must provide basic amenities, including washrooms. He emphasized that all employees are equal and called for staff rationalization to promote honest and diligent workers, ensuring a competent and efficient workforce.

The announcement came during a high-level meeting at the Divisional Superintendent Office in Karachi, attended by Secretary Railways/Chairman Railway Board Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, CEO Pakistan Railways Aamir Ali Baloch, and Additional General Manager Hammad Hassan Mirza. Divisional Superintendent Karachi, Mahmood ur Rehman Lakho, briefed the Minister on the progress of the Karachi Division.

