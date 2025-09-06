BML 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.28%)
BOP 19.78 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.73%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
CPHL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.69%)
DCL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
DGKC 237.41 Increased By ▲ 21.58 (10%)
FCCL 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.43%)
FFL 18.74 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.19%)
GCIL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.5%)
HUBC 186.81 Increased By ▲ 9.07 (5.1%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
LOTCHEM 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.95%)
MLCF 109.50 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (3.32%)
NBP 172.00 Increased By ▲ 15.49 (9.9%)
PAEL 53.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
POWER 20.05 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (7.51%)
PPL 186.20 Increased By ▲ 5.31 (2.94%)
PREMA 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.57%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.34%)
SNGP 120.84 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.21%)
SSGC 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.78%)
TREET 24.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
TRG 59.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,816 Increased By 209.1 (1.34%)
BR30 48,284 Increased By 1893.7 (4.08%)
KSE100 154,277 Increased By 1611.5 (1.06%)
KSE30 47,063 Increased By 563.5 (1.21%)
Sep 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-06

Karachi-Rohri rail track upgrade, solarisation of stations announced

Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2025 05:38am

KARACHI: Pakistan Railways is moving ahead with infrastructure and modernization initiatives, including the upgradation of the 480 km Karachi–Rohri track, which will reduce travel time by four hours, and the full solarization of 27 stations in the Karachi Division by December 31, Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi announced.

Minister Abbasi also revealed that two additional goods trains will be introduced by September 30, and the installation of direct meters in railway colonies will be completed by the end of the year.

The Minister emphasized a zero-tolerance policy against fare evasion and warned of strict penalties for negligence in train operations, including power unit failures after departure. He urged divisional mechanical engineers to ensure locomotives are fully operational and stressed the importance of effective maintenance of the signalling system.

Highlighting passenger welfare, Abbasi instructed that all stations, large and small, must provide basic amenities, including washrooms. He emphasized that all employees are equal and called for staff rationalization to promote honest and diligent workers, ensuring a competent and efficient workforce.

The announcement came during a high-level meeting at the Divisional Superintendent Office in Karachi, attended by Secretary Railways/Chairman Railway Board Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, CEO Pakistan Railways Aamir Ali Baloch, and Additional General Manager Hammad Hassan Mirza. Divisional Superintendent Karachi, Mahmood ur Rehman Lakho, briefed the Minister on the progress of the Karachi Division.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Karachi Rohri rail track

Comments

200 characters

Karachi-Rohri rail track upgrade, solarisation of stations announced

PL treatment: Govt to seek IMF clarity in Budget amid PD-FD dispute

World Bank flags serious flaws in health budgeting system

Eid-e-Miladun Nabi (PBUH) today

Defence Day today

Post-flood situation: Govt initiates steps to insulate people against price shocks

Sindh: ‘A highrisk flood emergency’

Bilawal advocates ‘agri emergency’

Attabad Lake, Harpo and Hanzel hydropower projects: PM forms SC to monitor progress, ensure timely execution

Tax recovery: SC allows Customs to retain jurisdiction

Sindh govt closely monitoring flood situation: Sharjeel

Read more stories