CAREC Tranche III project: PEPRA accuses NHA of withholding documents

ISLAMABAD: Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PEPRA) blamed the National Highway Authority (NHA) for non-cooperation in providing necessary documentation regarding Tranche-III (Rajanpur–D.G. Khan–D.I. Khan) section of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) project, besides, serious questions were raised about transparency and fiscal responsibility.

The Senate Sub-Committee on Communications, presided over by Senator Kamil Ali Agha, convened on Friday and reviewed follow-up actions on the recommendations issued during previous meetings, with a particular focus on the Tranche-III (Rajanpur–D.G. Khan–D.I. Khan) section of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) project.

The Committee expressed concern over the failure of concerned departments to present previous recommendations. It was noted that despite repeated directives, essential records such as the bidding documents and financial credibility reports of participating firms had not been submitted for review.

The Committee observed that incomplete and delayed submissions not only hinder transparency but also raise concerns regarding oversight and accountability. The matter of a non-performing contractor reportedly being awarded work through arbitration, despite prior disqualification, was also discussed at length. Members emphasized the need for due diligence in such cases and recommended a thorough inquiry, including a review of financial trails and procurement processes.

The Committee underscored that continued delays and incomplete briefs could not be justified under the pretext of resource constraints or administrative absence.

The Committee also deliberated upon the proceedings of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PEPRA) in relation to this project. It was informed that while PEPRA had conducted hearings on complaints received, the Authority faced non-cooperation from NHA in providing necessary documentation. It was highlighted that discrepancies between reported figures and actual disbursements raised further questions about transparency and fiscal responsibility.

The Committee expressed its displeasure over the absence of the Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA and directed them to present a follow-up on the recommendations of the Committee in the next meeting scheduled for September 15, 2025. It noted that concluding the report without hearing the Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA would go against the norms of justice. Therefore, the Committee decided to give them another opportunity to appear and clarify their positions.

It was agreed that the Chairman NHA will present formal recommendations at the next meeting, following which a detailed report will be finalized. This report will serve as the basis for further parliamentary action and potential referral to the relevant accountability institutions, in accordance with the law.

The Committee resolved to continue its oversight until a conclusive and lawful outcome is reached.

The meeting was attended by Senator Saifullah Abro, Senator Zamir Hussain Ghumro (via online), and senior officials from the Ministry of Communications, National Highway Authority (NHA), and other relevant departments.

