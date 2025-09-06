Defence & Martyrs Day: Message from M. Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister/Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

6th September, 1965 stands as a pivotal day in our history, one that we commemorate with great pride as a symbol of the courage, bravery, and valor of our armed forces. On this day, we honor the heroic soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defence of our motherland, nearly six decades ago. This day serves as a lasting testament to the unwavering courage and resolve of our armed forces, triumphing over an enemy of superior numbers through their exceptional bravery.

This year, we observe Defence& Martyrs Day with a renewed sense of pride and commitment. Recently, our nation has once again demonstrated its strength, resolve, and unity in the face of external aggression. The successes achieved in the "Marka-e-Haq" and "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos" represent significant milestones in our history. Much like in 1965, today our armed forces have once again showcased their military expertise, unwavering determination, discipline, and professional competence on the battlefield. Whether in ground operations or air engagements, the Pakistan Armed Forces have reinforced their superiority through exceptional operational proficiency and strategic planning.

This remarkable victory has inspired new hope and confidence among our people. Pakistan has established itself as a key player on the global stage, a nation that seeks peace but is not willing to yield to any pressure or coercion. This triumph highlights the fact that when a nation is united, resolute, and determined in its purpose, it has the full capability to achieve its goals.

Today, as Pakistan faces multi-dimensional security challenges on various fronts, the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces to prevent the enemy’s malicious actions. Our forces have proven their strength not only on the battlefield but also through their vital role in relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood-affected areas.

On this day, we renew our unwavering support for our brave armed forces.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025