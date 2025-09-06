Defence & Martyrs Day: Message from Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee

Today, as we mark the 6th of September, we stand in solemn remembrance and deep gratitude for the heroic sons and daughters of Pakistan who gave their lives so that this nation may live in freedom, dignity, and honour. Defence & Martyrs Day is not merely a date on the calendar, it is a symbol of national unity, unwavering resolve and the eternal spirit of sacrifice that defines the identity of our people.

The event of September 1965 remain etched in the collective memory of our nation. At that critical juncture in history, when aggression threatened our sovereignty and territorial integrity, our Armed Forces responded with remarkable courage, unmatched professionalism and unshakable determination. From the frontlines to every corner of the country, the people of Pakistan stood united, proving that the defence of this homeland is a sacred trust shared by all.

On this day, we honour our martyrs, whose ultimate sacrifice lit the path to freedom and security. We salute our Ghazis, whose resilience in battle stands as a source of national pride. And we pay heartfelt tribute to the families of our fallen heroes, whose strength and grace in the face of loss remains an enduring inspiration for all Pakistanis.

The responsibility of defending Pakistan extends far beyond the battlefield. Our Armed Forces have served the nation not only in times of war but also in moments of peace, crisis and natural calamity. Whether confronting terrorism, responding to floods and earthquakes or participating in international peacekeeping efforts, our soldiers have stood firm with discipline, dedication and compassion.

As we navigate an increasingly complex global and regional security environment, Pakistan remains steadfast in its pursuit of peace. We seek harmony and coexistence, guided by the principles of justice and international law. However, our desire for peace should never be mistaken for vulnerability. We are fully prepared to safeguard our sovereignty and territorial integrity against any threat and our Armed Forces possess both the capability and the will to do so. The nation recalls with pride how recent provocations during Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos and Marka-e-Haq were met with measured, precise and resolute responses, reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve and operational readiness. Operations like Bunyan-um- Marsoos and Marka-e-Haq serve as a testimony to our strategic foresight and national resilience.

We also reaffirm our enduring support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who continue to endure oppression while striving for their fundamental right of self-determination. Pakistan will persist in its political, diplomatic and moral efforts to advocate for a just and peaceful resolution of this longstanding dispute, in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

In these times of evolving threats and information warfare, the role of an informed and united citizenry becomes even more critical. Our youth, media, educators and our civil society, all must rise to the occasion. The defence of Pakistan is a shared duty that demands vigilance, resilience and an unwavering commitment to truth and justice.

On this sacred day, we must reflect upon the sacrifices that have made our freedom possible. Let us also renew our pledge to build a strong, peaceful and prosperous Pakistan. Let us honour our martyrs not only with words, but with actions that strengthen the nation they gave their lives to protect.

May Allah Almighty protect our beloved homeland, bless our Armed Forces with courage, backed by a strong nation in the pursuit of peace, progress and national pride.

Armed Forces of Pakistan Zindabad.

Pakistan Paindabad!

