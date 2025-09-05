BML 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.94%)
BOP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.58%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
CPHL 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
DCL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.97%)
DGKC 219.60 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (1.75%)
FCCL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.51%)
FFL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.6%)
GCIL 30.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
HUBC 186.30 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (4.82%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
MLCF 106.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
NBP 169.89 Increased By ▲ 13.38 (8.55%)
PAEL 53.45 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.6%)
PIAHCLA 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
POWER 19.83 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.33%)
PPL 186.90 Increased By ▲ 6.01 (3.32%)
PREMA 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
PRL 33.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.34%)
SNGP 121.30 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.6%)
SSGC 41.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
TPLP 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
TRG 60.36 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,727 Increased By 120.1 (0.77%)
BR30 47,821 Increased By 1430.4 (3.08%)
KSE100 153,677 Increased By 1011.5 (0.66%)
KSE30 46,857 Increased By 357.1 (0.77%)
Airbus deliveries fell 3% in January-August

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2025 12:28pm

PARIS: Airbus delivered 61 aircraft in August, bringing deliveries for the first eight months of the year to 434 jets, down 3% from the same period last year, the planemaker said on Friday, confirming a Reuters report.

The European aerospace group also formally booked an order for 90 jets from Avolon, after the Irish lessor announced shareholder approval for the fleet expansion last month.

Airbus to raise dividend payout range, confirms guidance

The company said it had won 600 orders so far this year, or a net total of 504 after cancellations. Last month’s business also included an order for seven A350-1000s from an undisclosed customer.

Airbus has said it expects deliveries to speed up towards the end of the year as it aims for an annual target of 820, up 7% from 766 aircraft in 2024.

To keep the full-year target in sight, it needs to hit a record pace in the coming months following engine and seat delays, industry sources and analysts said earlier this week.

