Airbus deliveries fell 3% in January-August

PARIS: Airbus delivered 61 aircraft in August, bringing deliveries for the first eight months of the year to 434 jets, down 3% from the same period last year, the planemaker said on Friday, confirming a Reuters report.

The European aerospace group also formally booked an order for 90 jets from Avolon, after the Irish lessor announced shareholder approval for the fleet expansion last month.

Airbus to raise dividend payout range, confirms guidance

The company said it had won 600 orders so far this year, or a net total of 504 after cancellations. Last month’s business also included an order for seven A350-1000s from an undisclosed customer.

Airbus has said it expects deliveries to speed up towards the end of the year as it aims for an annual target of 820, up 7% from 766 aircraft in 2024.

To keep the full-year target in sight, it needs to hit a record pace in the coming months following engine and seat delays, industry sources and analysts said earlier this week.