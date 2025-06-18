Airbus to raise dividend payout range, confirms guidance

Airbus raised the upper range of its dividend payout target ahead of a business update on Wednesday and confirmed its guidance for 2025 as it looked to reassure investors about its future prospects.

The company, which makes single-aisle jets used by passenger airlines, said it would target sustainable dividend growth and extend the upper end of its dividend payout ratio to 50%, up from a prior payout ratio of between 30 to 40%.

Airbus strikes deal for up to 150 planes with VietJet

The world’s largest planemaker reaffirmed its commitment to profitable growth and a cash conversion target of around 1 over a 5-year period, it added in a statement.

Airbus’s business update comes as the global aerospace industry gathers at the 2025 Paris Airshow, where manufacturers are showcasing resilience through major aircraft deals despite geopolitical tensions, US tariffs, and ongoing supply chain strains.