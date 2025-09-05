BML 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.94%)
BOP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.58%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
CPHL 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
DCL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.97%)
DGKC 219.60 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (1.75%)
FCCL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.51%)
FFL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.6%)
GCIL 30.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
HUBC 186.30 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (4.82%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
MLCF 106.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
NBP 169.89 Increased By ▲ 13.38 (8.55%)
PAEL 53.45 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.6%)
PIAHCLA 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
POWER 19.83 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.33%)
PPL 186.90 Increased By ▲ 6.01 (3.32%)
PREMA 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
PRL 33.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.34%)
SNGP 121.30 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.6%)
SSGC 41.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
TPLP 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
TRG 60.36 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,727 Increased By 120.1 (0.77%)
BR30 47,821 Increased By 1430.4 (3.08%)
KSE100 153,677 Increased By 1011.5 (0.66%)
KSE30 46,857 Increased By 357.1 (0.77%)
Sep 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Anisimova stops Osaka to book Sabalenka showdown in US Open final

  • World number one Sabalenka came through her own thriller, beating home hope Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-3 6-4
Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2025 11:49am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Amanda Anisimova rallied from a set down to defeat four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka 6-7(4) 7-6(3) 6-3 on Thursday and reach the U.S. Open final, where she will take on holder Aryna Sabalenka for another shot at a maiden major crown.

World number one Sabalenka came through her own thriller, beating home hope Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-3 6-4 , but it was Anisimova’s stunning display two months after her brutal Wimbledon final defeat that lit up Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“Oh my God. It means the world,” the 24-year-old Anisimova said after reaching her first final at Flushing Meadows.

“I’m trying to process that right now. It’s absolutely a dream come true. This has been a dream of mine like forever to be in the U.S. Open final and the hope is to be the champion.”

Twice New York winner Osaka was playing in her first Grand Slam semi-final since 2021 and embraced the big occasion in the prime-time glare of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The pair twice traded breaks in a tight opening set, and after a delayed line call by the automated system disrupted play Osaka refocused and let out a big roar when Anisimova hit a shot into the net on set point in the tiebreak.

The 23rd seed struggled to carry the momentum forward in the next set, however, with Anisimova matching Osaka’s intensity.

After the players traded ferocious hits for 12 games in the next set, Anisimova pounced in the tiebreak to drag the match to a deciding set.

The eighth seed, who lost 6-0 6-0 to Iga Swiatek at the All England Club, powered ahead 4-1 thanks to a forehand winner and held her nerve from there to secure the victory and reach back-to-back Grand Slam finals.

‘Mental game’

“It just shows that I’ve worked really hard, especially on my mental game and not giving up,” Anisimova said.

“Like today, I could have easily said, ‘Oh she’s playing better than me, and I can’t really do anything’. I really tried to find a way any way I could to stay in the match, even though it was extremely tough, and she was playing great tennis.

“I’ve really worked on myself to really be able to handle those moments and to believe in myself … and especially since the Wimbledon final. I’ve shifted with my attitude, as well.”

Japanese player Osaka said she felt inspired rather than disappointment after her display.

“I don’t feel sad. It’s really weird … because I just feel like I did the best that I could,” she added.

“Honestly, it’s kind of inspiring for me, because it makes me just want to train and try to get better, and hopefully, just give it my very best shot again and see what happens. “But I think I can’t be mad or upset at myself.”

Earlier, Belarusian Sabalenka recovered from a nervy start in a rematch of the 2024 title clash, drowning out the partisan fans at the main showcourt to beat fourth seed Pegula and will face an American in the final for a third straight year.

The three-times Grand Slam champion is bidding to win her first major this season after defeats in the Australian and French Open finals.

“I badly wanted to give myself another opportunity, another final, and I want to prove to myself that I learned those tough lessons and I can do better in finals,” said Sabalenka, who also lost to Anisimova in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

“I have to trust myself, and I have to go after my shots. I felt in that match at Wimbledon I was doubting my decisions, and that was the main thing that brought a lot of unforced errors.”

On Friday the action shifts to the men’s semi-finals , with Carlos Alcaraz facing 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic before defending champion Jannik Sinner takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime.

US Open Aryna Sabalenka Naomi Osaka Amanda Anisimova

Comments

200 characters

Anisimova stops Osaka to book Sabalenka showdown in US Open final

Security and defence: Pakistan, China to deepen cooperation

Bulls take control of PSX as shares climb 1,000 points

Heavy rain, overflowing rivers cause fresh flooding in northern Pakistan, India

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

SBP tells banks: Equip 25% branch network with Cash Deposit Machines by 2028

Comprehensive income tax return form for traders issued

Oil heads for first weekly loss in three as supply glut looms

Calcorp to fully acquire solar venture Helios Resol Technology

Energy sector: Leghari, ADB team discuss reforms

Asim Munir to remain army chief until Nov 2027: Rana

Read more stories