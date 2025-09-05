BML 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.94%)
BOP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.58%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
CPHL 95.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
DCL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.97%)
DGKC 219.60 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (1.75%)
FCCL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.51%)
FFL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.6%)
GCIL 30.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
HUBC 186.30 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (4.82%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
KOSM 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
MLCF 106.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
NBP 169.89 Increased By ▲ 13.38 (8.55%)
PAEL 53.45 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.6%)
PIAHCLA 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
POWER 19.83 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.33%)
PPL 186.90 Increased By ▲ 6.01 (3.32%)
PREMA 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
PRL 33.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.51%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.34%)
SNGP 121.30 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.6%)
SSGC 41.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
TPLP 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
TRG 60.36 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.34%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,727 Increased By 120.1 (0.77%)
BR30 47,821 Increased By 1430.4 (3.08%)
KSE100 153,677 Increased By 1011.5 (0.66%)
KSE30 46,857 Increased By 357.1 (0.77%)
Sep 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Calcorp to fully acquire solar venture Helios Resol Technology

BR Web Desk Published 05 Sep, 2025 10:33am

Calcorp Limited (CASH) has announced plans to fully acquire its associated company, Helios Resol Technology (Pvt.) Limited, a Special Economic Zone-based venture aiming to manufacture solar modules, batteries, and inverters, subject to shareholder approval.

The listed company announced in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

The company said that its Board of Directors, in a meeting held on September 4, reviewed the proposal of investment in the shares of Helios Resol Technology (Pvt.) Limited (Helios) and decided to recommend that the matter be placed before the general meeting for approval of the shareholders as a special resolution.

“Subject to completion of legal and regulatory requirements, Calcorp will acquire 50,000 ordinary voting shares of Helios, which constitute 100% of its shareholding,” read the notice.

Calcorp shared that the shares are proposed to be acquired for a total cost of Rs100,000, i.e. Rs2 per share.

Switching to renewables: Saif Textile to install 10MW solar power system

Although Helios has yet to commence operations, the company has already secured two acres of land in Bin Qasim Industrial Park - Special Economic Zone (BQIP-SEZ) and paid Rs35 million to the Special Economic Zone Authority (SEZA) as its first instalment.

As of June 30, 2025, Helios had incurred capital work-in-progress of Rs1.7 million.

“Helios intends to produce/assemble photovoltaic modules, battery systems, and inverters/ancillaries,” Calcorp said.

Helios will also enjoy a 10-year tax-free status, effective from the date its commercial operations are certified by the SEZ Developer.

“The date and venue of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be announced in due course,” Calcorp said.

psx companies PSX notice PSX stocks EGM PSX notices lithium batteries Calcorp Helios Resol Technology solar modules inverters

Comments

200 characters

Calcorp to fully acquire solar venture Helios Resol Technology

Security and defence: Pakistan, China to deepen cooperation

Bulls take control of PSX as shares climb 1,000 points

Heavy rain, overflowing rivers cause fresh flooding in northern Pakistan, India

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

SBP tells banks: Equip 25% branch network with Cash Deposit Machines by 2028

Comprehensive income tax return form for traders issued

Oil heads for first weekly loss in three as supply glut looms

Energy sector: Leghari, ADB team discuss reforms

Asim Munir to remain army chief until Nov 2027: Rana

Read more stories